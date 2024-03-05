Telecom Operator WOM to resell Truecaller's subscription offering in Chile

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller and telecom operator WOM, today announce that the two companies have entered into an agreement in which WOM Chile will offer new and existing customers a Truecaller Premium subscription. The initial offer includes a free trial period during which WOMs customers can experience the Premium offering as well as convenient invoice billing once the trial ends. WOM will market Truecaller Premium in Chile to their customer base, which exceeds 8 million subscribers. This agreement covers both iOS and Android. Under this agreement, WOM will receive a share of revenue based on the Premium sales.

Fredrik Kjell, COO at Truecaller said, "Truecaller is the leading provider of caller ID and spam blocking services and has in 2023 grown monthly active users by more than 40% in Chile. WOM has recognized the need to offer their customers additional protection against nuisance calls, fraud, and scams, and we are very happy to partner up to be part of creating a better communication experience. I am confident that Truecaller Premium will be well received by WOM's customers and that this agreement will extend Truecaller's reach in Chile. WOM is a very progressive and forward-leaning operator and it has been exciting to put this deal in place."

Niklas Lind, CMO at WOM comments, "There is a growing problem with unwanted communication in Chile and Truecaller offers a great product to protect our customers against unwanted communication. We are impressed by Truecaller's capabilities and their coverage in Chile and are happy to add Truecaller Premium as an addition to our existing services. At WOM, we constantly strive to provide the best experience for our customers and the agreement with Truecaller fits that agenda perfectly."

Revenue from premium subscriptions is Truecaller's second largest revenue stream. In 2023, revenues increased by 21 percent to SEK 206 million. Chile is one of Truecaller's top 10 markets for subscription revenues, and the conversion rates for enhanced services by becoming a paying subscriber are relatively high.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

About WOM

WOM is a telephony and mobile broadband company, and its name derives from the English acronym for Word of Mouth, which means 'mouth to mouth' and represents the desire to speak and say what many do not dare, thus revolutionizing the telecommunications industry in Chile. Since its arrival in the country in 2015, WOM has positioned itself as the fastest- growing operator in Chile in terms of subscribers, exceeding 8 million customers, 2nd mobile operator in the industry, with more than 25% market share and with coverage from Arica to Punta Arenas.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3940866/2648049.pdf WOM PR 240305 -eng

SOURCE Truecaller AB