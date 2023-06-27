Telecom Operators in Web 3.0: Analysis of Leading Telco Initiatives and Assessment of Telco Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Operators in Web 3.0: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Services and Infrastructure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the dynamic trends and changes taking place in the Web 3.0 landscape with a focus on the involvement of telecom operators.

In addition to breaking down the Web 3.0 value chain, it explores the driving forces behind telecom operators' involvement in disruptive Web 3.0 services and infrastructure.

It analyses the leading Web 3.0 initiatives of telcos and assesses the market opportunities (short to long term) for telcos to develop new business models.

The main business models analysed are:

Loyalty business model, tokenisation

NFT marketplace: Commission based sales

Web wallet service

Node infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction to Web 3.0

2.1. In a nutshell

2.2. Web 3.0 main bricks

2.3. Other basic knowledge for Web 3.0 understanding

2.4. Web 3.0 economics

3. How Web 2.0 drives Web 3.0?

3.1. Advanced hardware

3.2. Hosting services

3.3. Back-end programming languages

3.4. Software

3.5. Connectivity

4. Telcos' best practices

4.1. Gorilla mobile

4.2. Telefonica's NFT marketplace

4.3. SK Telecom

4.4. Deutsche Telekom

4.5. Other use cases of telcos involved in Web 3.0 initiatives

4.6. Market opportunities over time

5. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

Deutsche Telekom

Gorilla

SK Telecom

Telefonica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iskl6l

