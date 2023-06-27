Telecom Operators in Web 3.0: Analysis of Leading Telco Initiatives and Assessment of Telco Market Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Jun, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Operators in Web 3.0: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Services and Infrastructure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the dynamic trends and changes taking place in the Web 3.0 landscape with a focus on the involvement of telecom operators.

In addition to breaking down the Web 3.0 value chain, it explores the driving forces behind telecom operators' involvement in disruptive Web 3.0 services and infrastructure.

It analyses the leading Web 3.0 initiatives of telcos and assesses the market opportunities (short to long term) for telcos to develop new business models.

The main business models analysed are:

  • Loyalty business model, tokenisation
  • NFT marketplace: Commission based sales
  • Web wallet service
  • Node infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction to Web 3.0
2.1. In a nutshell
2.2. Web 3.0 main bricks
2.3. Other basic knowledge for Web 3.0 understanding
2.4. Web 3.0 economics

3. How Web 2.0 drives Web 3.0?
3.1. Advanced hardware
3.2. Hosting services
3.3. Back-end programming languages
3.4. Software
3.5. Connectivity

4. Telcos' best practices
4.1. Gorilla mobile
4.2. Telefonica's NFT marketplace
4.3. SK Telecom
4.4. Deutsche Telekom
4.5. Other use cases of telcos involved in Web 3.0 initiatives
4.6. Market opportunities over time

5. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Gorilla
  • SK Telecom
  • Telefonica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iskl6l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

World Clinical Trials Supply & Logistics Industry Report 2023-2027: Focus on Storage & Retention, Packaging, Labeling & Blinding, Manufacturing, & Comparator Sourcing

Japan Power Rental Market Assessment Report 2023-2029: Market to Reach a Value of $263.8 Million - Infrastructure Investments by the Japanese Government Stimulates Demand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.