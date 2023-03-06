Telecom Operators' Strategies in the Health Market 2022: Featuring Deutsche Telekom, Orange, SK Telecom, Telefonica, Telus, Verizon & Vodafone

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Operators' Strategies in the Health Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telecom operators are looking for new opportunities in other sectors to increase their revenues, and digital healthcare is one of them.

This report provides an overview of the digital health market, including the value chain and the positions of telcos across the value chain. It also analyses the activity and strategy of selected telcos in the healthcare market

The objectives of this report cover the following key questions and areas:

What are the current trends in the digital health market? What are the market drivers and challenges?

How are telcos positioning themselves in the digital health value chain?

What are the key digital technologies in the digital health sector?

The report includes case studies on the healthcare strategies of selected telcos, including their positioning, value proposition and digital health portfolios.

It summarises the key findings for telcos looking to enter the healthcare sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview of the digital health market

Definition of digital health

Digital health categories

Digital health trends and drivers

Digital health market challenges

3. Positioning of telecom operators in the healthcare market

Digital health value chain

The role of digital technologies in the healthcare sector

National regulatory environments

4. Player analysis

4.1. Orange

4.2. Deutsche Telekom

4.3. Telefonica

4.4. Vodafone

4.5. Verizon

4.6. Telus

4.7. SK Telecom

Overview on telecom operators' healthcare business

4.8. Activities of selected telcos in the digital health market

5. Glossary

Companies Mentioned

Deutsche Telekom

Orange

SK Telecom

Telefonica

Telus

Verizon

Vodafone

