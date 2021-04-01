Telecom Power System Market Revenue to Cross USD 9 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Telecom Power System Market by Type (Indoor Telecom Power System, Outdoor Telecom Power System), Technology (AC Power, DC Power, Digital Electricity), Application (Macro/Outdoor BTS, Data Centers, Indoor DAS), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of telecom power systems will cross $9 billion by 2027.

The telecom power system market for indoor DAS power solutions are poised to reach over USD 1 billion by 2027

The market growth is attributed to the rapid development of telecommunication infrastructure in developing countries such as China and India along with the large-scale investments in developing the 5G network infrastructure worldwide. The major countries investing significantly in 5G network infrastructure deployment include China, Japan, U.S., and South Korea along with key European members.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4585

The outdoor telecom power system market dominated more than 70.1% of revenue share in 2020 led by their extensive deployment for powering macro telecom towers and small cell sites. Also, the increasing demand for power by data centers and telecom central offices has pressurized equipment manufacturers to improve their existing product portfolio and meet customer requirements.

The AC power segment in the telecom power system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% till 2027 due to their better voltage control systems and easy power distribution. AC powered systems are suited for applications that require large input power such as data centers, internet hosting servers, and cooling equipment. These are typically used for powering outdoor DAS remote access units. AC powered telecom systems make use of alternating current through inverters that convert direct current into uninterruptable AC power. AC powered systems are majorly used in applications with heavy input power requirements such as data centers and telecom equipment thermal management systems. These systems are beneficial compared to DC systems as controlling voltage levels is easier & less expensive through AC power distribution systems.

The telecom power system market for indoor DAS power solutions are poised to reach over USD 1 billion by 2027. Indoor DAS units are typically AC powered. The remote access units can consume power up to 450W depending on the individual configuration. Telecom power system vendors are focusing on offering rectifier systems or batteries for deployment in enterprise applications as well as indoor large venues.

The extensive initiatives and investments by European companies to develop telecom infrastructure in Europe are supporting the telecom power system market expansion. German telecommunication companies are emphasizing the use of various renewable energy sources to power telecommunication cell sites after slowly recovering from the pandemic outbreak. The major telecommunication service providers in Germany are focusing on strategic partnerships with other telecom companies to use solar energy in telecommunication cell sites.

Request customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4585

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Alpha Technologies (EnerSys), Ascot Industrial S.r.l., Corning Incorporated, Cummins Inc., Beijing Dynamic Power Co., Ltd. (DPC), Eaton Corporation, Eltek (Delta Electronics, Inc.), General Electric Company (GE), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, JMA Wireless (John Mezzalingua Associates, LLC), Myers Power Products, Schneider Electric, Staticon Ltd., Unipower LLC, Vertiv Group Corporation, VoltServer Inc., ZhongHeng Power Energy Co., Ltd, and ZTE Corporation. These industry leaders are emphasizing on new product development initiatives to secure a competitive edge over other market players.

Some major findings of the telecom power system market report include:

The government initiatives for rapid development of smart city projects are fueling the demand for telecom power systems to provide uninterrupted connectivity to large number of IoT devices.

The increasing demand for cloud data centers is enabling power system providers to develop innovative telecom power systems to match the demand of their data center customers.

The rising demand for providing coverage to remote places such as rural areas and long highways is supporting the adoption of digital electricity solutions.

The growing demand for cloud data centers on account of growing internet traffic in supporting the adoption of telecom power systems across the data centers.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Telecom Power System Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 By region

3.3.2 Impact by value chain

3.3.3 Impact by competitive landscape

3.4 Telecom power systems ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Power supply equipment providers

3.4.2 Telecom power system manufacturers

3.4.3 Government authorities

3.4.4 Distributors

3.5 Technological & innovation landscape

3.5.1 Digital electricity

3.5.2 Power systems for 5G small cells

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfall & challenges

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Growth potential

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/telecom-power-systems-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

telecom-power-system-market-growth.jpg

Telecom Power System Market Growth Predicted at 8% Through 2027: GMI

The telecom power system market for indoor DAS power solutions are poised to reach over USD 1 billion by 2027

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.