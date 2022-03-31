Telecom Power System Market worth $5.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Telecom Power System Market by grid type (On-Grid, Off-Grid, Bad grid), component, power source, Technology, (AC power system, DC power system), Power Rating (Below 10 kW, 10-20 kW, above 20 kW) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Telecom Power System Market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing number of telecom infrastructure in remote areas, growing adoption of telecom services and high data traffic, rising awareness about reducing carbon footprint from telecom power systems, growing adoption of hybrid power systems, increasing technological advancements in cellular networks, rising use of GaN-based power devices with evolution of 5G technology, surging requirements for advance telecom infrastructure and M2M connections.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=218058881

Generators hold the largest market share for telecom power system in 2021.

A generator is an independent source of electrical power that supports important electrical systems on loss of normal power supply. It is a standby power system, which may include a standby generator, batteries, and other systems. As generators are the most common sources of portable power, and the most conventional ones are those which run on diesel, generators account for the highest market share for component segment in the current scenario.

Bad grid connected telecom power system hold largest market size during the forecast period.

Bad grid connected telecom power systems are mainly used in developing economies such as India, Brazil, and African countries. As most telecom power sites are located in remote locations where power is not continuously available, bad grid condition is prevalent in most of the sites and hence, bad grid account for the highest market share for grid type segment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Telecom Power System Market"

158 – Tables

54 – Figures

229 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=218058881

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the telecom power system market in 2027

For the telecom power system market, by region, the maximum market share of the telecom power system market is contributed by Asia Pacific with a market share of 43.9% and a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The reason behind this is the evidently large proportion of population existing in Asia Pacific region, accounting for a very large number of mobile subscribers. India, South Korea and China have developed their telecom services. A few countries like India, South Korea have emerged with a few start-ups which focus on the upcoming trends in digital services such as cloud computing, network security, better connecting technologies, which in turn, leads to the growth of telecom sector and hence, the growth of telecom power system market.

Eaton (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Cummins (US), ZTE Corporation (China), General Electric (US), Schneider Electric (France), Alpha Technologies (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), ABB (Switzerland), Ascot Industrial (Italy), UNIPOWER (US), Dynamic Power Group (China), Efore (Finland), Hangzhou Zhonheng Power Energy (China), Myers Power Products (US), Staticon (Canada), Vertiv Group (US), VoltServer (US), Corning Incorporated (US), JMA Wireless (US) are the key players in the global telecom power system market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Related Reports:

RF Semiconductor Market by Device (Filter, Power Amplifier, Switch, Low Noise Amplifier), Frequency Band, Material (GaAs, GaN, Si) Application (Consumer Devices, Automotive, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/telecom-power-system-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/telecom-power-system.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets