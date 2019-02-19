Telecom Providers Race to Deliver Next Big Thing

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a growing competition within the telecommunication market for companies to provide optimal service to their customers. Telecom companies provide these services through means of technology in various forms such as phones or even the internet. Now, players within the industry are all competing to provide efficient and sustainable services, which is causing a growing competition. Companies are racing to develop innovative technology such as 5G networks, leading to large investments in the industry. According to data compiled by Transparency Market Research, the global telecommunication service market was valued at USD 0.8 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2025. Additionally, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The market is expected to be accelerated by new service launches and continuous mergers and acquisitions within the industry. TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW), Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S), Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF)

The telecommunication services market is categorized into two of the most common segments: commercial and residential. Out of the two, the residential segment is expected to account for the largest market share, holding 61.8% of the market value. However, the commercial segment could witness the fastest CAGR during the period. The acceleration in the commercial segment is expected to be driven by the demand for bundled services due to their high quality and lower rates. "The level of future uncertainty is increasing around the telecommunications industry – driven by rapid technological, regulatory, and customer demand changes. Still, the opportunities are greater today than ever before for industry players that embrace disruption, reimagine their network services capabilities, and drive growth," said Innosight Managing Director Patrick Viguerie, Cowan Consulting Chief Executive Officer Keith Cowan, and Innosight Partner Brian Hindo. "To get a glimpse of what the "future of telecom" (the "FoT") could look like, we point to the potential capabilities of 5G wireless technologies, and the planned buildout of the FirstNet carrier-grade public safety network, along with the rapidly evolving customer needs relating to Internet of Things (IoT) services and service models."

TPT Global Tech (OTCQB: TPTW) announced last week that it's, "Latin American Technology Licensing and JV Partner New Orbit Technologies Central America (NOTCA) completed a deal with Antonio Safie owner of SALNET Telecommunications www.salnet.com. El Salvador to launch the first 5G network in Central America Latin America. SALNET currently owns the 3.5Ghz, frequencies or spectrum, owns and operates 500 miles of Fiber Optics and a wireless network infrastructure throughout El Salvador. Once the 5G network upgrade has been completed in El Salvador utilizing the current existing frequencies, fiber and wireless infrastructure, SALNET and NOTCA will offer to its customers unlimited Bundled TV, Voice, Data and Mobile Services operating on TPT Global Tech's 3D Smartphone, Media Content, Telco Network and SaaS technology platforms. TPT Global Tech and NOTCA will share revenues generated in Central America pursuant its Licensing agreement between the two companies.

Antonio Safie recipient of the 2016 National Tourism Award for its long history in the hotel industry for boosting the tourism industry and creating green tourism projects by Converting the Sheraton Presidente Hotel into the first green hotel through the use of solar panels to produce energy and promote environmental conservation. In 2017 he received the "El Quijote" Award from the National Association of Industrialists of El Salvador for "Rayones de El Salvador" his textile factory with 54 years of existence. Mr. Safie is the Honorary Consul of Cyprus award in El Salvador.

Mr. Safie and his family own over 12 companies in El Salvador with well over 1000 employees, most relevant to mention: Rayones de El Salvador a textile company producing natural and synthetic fiber, Seguros del Pacifico is an Insurance Company (leader in Bonds), Megavision Group has 6 television channels (15, 19, 21, 61,63,65) 2 national radio stations (97.3 FM and 107.7 FM) and 6 local radio stations, Sheraton Hotel Presidente, BOSH Investments a Real Estate development company, FERSA a manufacturer of ribbons for shoes and elastic bands and SALNET Telecommunications. Mr. Safie is currently developing a $75 million real estate project which will offer office space and a shopping mall in the city of San Salvador.

"Executing this deal with Mr. Safie, such a prevalent figure in Central America, positions TPT Global Tech, NOTCA and SALNET to be first to bring 5G Technology to Latin America. At the same time validates our business model and demonstrates how our multiple technology sectors vertically integrates to help our Technology partners domestically and internationally compete in any market across the Globe" said Stephen J. Thomas III CEO TPT Global Tech.

"I have known and done business with Stephen since 2000 when he and his US Company were the first to bring new VOIP convergent technology to Central America. I am very pleased and excited to partner with Stephen again 18 years later to be the first to bring a new 5G convergent technology to Central America. Our SALNET team is looking forward to working with the TPT Global Tech and NOTCA teams to launch this new 5G technology platform in El Salvador," said Antonio Safie owner of SALNET.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings and pursuit of new markets are forward looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

About TPT Global Tech: TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC: TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/ Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT's also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones."

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Recently, Sprint announced that it had reached a significant milestone on its path towards launching mobile 5G service beginning in the first half of this year. Together with Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, the companies recently completed the world's first over-the-air 5G data transmission using 2.5 GHz and Massive MIMO on Sprint's live commercial network. The field test, conducted on Sprint's commercial network in San Diego, used global 5G standards on a commercial 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) network with Sprint's 2.5 GHz spectrum, Nokia's dual-mode AirScale Massive MIMO radio, and a mobile smartphone form-factor test device powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements. The test demonstrated a seamless transition of connectivity between Sprint's 4G LTE Advanced and 5G network, while streaming YouTube videos, conducting Skype audio and video calls, and sending and receiving Instant Messages. "This is a big step forward – Sprint 5G is now out of the lab and in the field as we prepare for our commercial launch in the first half of this year," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint's Chief Technology Officer. "We're making great progress towards giving Sprint customers the first mobile 5G experience in nine top cities with the first 5G smartphone in the U.S."

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) create the technology to connect the world. Nokia develops and delivers the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Nokia, in advance of Mobile World Congress 2019, recently announced that it is opening a network of Cognitive Collaboration Hubs. These data science centers will further the cooperation between Nokia, operators, and enterprises under one roof in order to develop innovative, AI-powered use cases. One such use case is Driver Behavior Analytics that aims to improve road safety by providing real-time analysis of driver performance and road conditions. By hosting development on the Nokia AVA cognitive services platform, the hubs will reduce operators' time to market and increase their return on investments in data analytics. The hubs provide a catalyst for operator strategy development and help them solve key challenges by applying analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques. Agile development processes are used to jointly create use cases, test and put them into operation within weeks. Typical application areas focus on network operations, network performance, customer experience and data monetization. 5G is another key focus, and Nokia is currently working with several US operators on the use of machine learning to improve 5G network planning - for example to help identify the best site locations or Massive MIMO beamforming configurations. Dennis Lorenzin, Head of the Network Cognitive Service Unit at Nokia said, "Nokia Cognitive Collaboration Hubs are yet another step in the expansion of our data analytics and AI services capabilities, which are widely recognized as industry-leading. Building on our data science and telco expertise, we are helping our customers apply AI technologies to improve their operational efficiency, prepare their networks for 5G, and generate new revenues."

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. Recently, Ericsson and Intel Corporation have begun a multi-year collaboration to align ongoing development efforts in software-defined infrastructure (SDI) and Intel® Rack Scale Design. The resulting next-generation infrastructure management platform will deliver a new level of cloudlike agility, transparency and efficiency required for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), distributed cloud, and 5G. Lars Mårtensson, Head of Cloud & NFV infrastructure, Business Area Digital Services, Ericsson, says, "We have long history of successful collaboration with Intel. This new collaboration will focus on software in addition to hardware and we see it to be truly transformative for service providers' ability to successfully deploy open cloud and NFV infrastructure, from centralized datacenters to the edge. Intel's and Ericsson's joint efforts significantly strengthens the competitiveness and roadmap of the Ericsson Software Defined Infrastructure offering."

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF) operates in 17 countries and is present in 24, with an average of 127,000 professionals. O2 is a mobile network operator and the principal commercial brand of Telefónica UK Limited, which is part of the global telecommunications group Telefónica S.A, headquartered in Spain and operating in Europe, and North, Central and South America. Recently, Telefónica UK Limited and Vodafone Limited have entered into non-binding heads of terms intended to strengthen their existing network sharing partnership.O2 and Vodafone plan to extend the existing network sharing partnership term and include 5G at joint radio network sites. This would enable both O2 and Vodafone to deploy 5G faster, to offer 5G services to more customers over a wider geographic area, and to do so at a lower cost. Mark Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Telefónica UK, said, "I'm excited by the potential of these plans to meet the future needs of our customers while delivering value for our business. In addition, these plans would allow us to utilise the spectrum we acquired in the last auction very effectively."

