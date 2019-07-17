'Telecom revolutionary' David McCourt Hits Hat-Trick of Best-Seller Charts with his debut Total Rethink

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking a chord with young entrepreneurs looking to disrupt the status quo, Total Rethink: Why Entrepreneurs Should Act Like Revolutionaries, hit Amazon's number one best-selling book for business and entrepreneurship prior to its even launching. Once available, it jumped onto the coveted Wall Street Journal best-seller list and has continued to intrigue readers prompting its appearance on USA Today's best-seller list.

Described by The Economist as possessing "incredible credentials as a telecom revolutionary" McCourt is recognized as one of the world's most successful multi award-winning business entrepreneurs, globally renowned for using technology and innovation to improve the lives of underserved communities.

His book Total Rethink (Wiley Publishing) gives readers a glimpse into his unique perspective and innovative thought processes. Part business blueprint and part biography, Total Rethink challenges conventional ideas, promoting the idea of "urban entrepreneurship". Like McCourt himself, it's entertaining and informative, sharing advice and practical steps for those on all levels of the business spectrum on how to thrive within the new business climate.

Professor Jeffrey Robinson, the Academic Director of Rutgers' Center for Urban Entrepreneurship & Economic Development and recipient of the Aspen Institute's Social Impact Faculty Pioneer Award for his research, service and teaching activities at the intersection of business and society, commented: "David's unique perspectives on how people from different walks of life can develop an entrepreneurial mindset is invaluable advice in today's world." He is bringing McCourt to Rutgers Business School for a special event open to the public on August 7th, 2019.

"Nearly seventy percent (68%) of the world's population is expected to live in urban areas by the year 2050," McCourt says, "This is creating a hotbed for entrepreneurial talent. Some of the best and brightest minds which we need to encourage, and nurture are within these urban communities which have previously been disadvantaged by traditional systems. If we're going to drive positive change, we need to harness these talents and embrace diversity, inclusion, collaboration and empowerment."

"David McCourt is a revolutionary entrepreneur with natural instincts to challenge the status quo, think differently, dream big and act globally."

- Paul Almeida, Dean at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business

