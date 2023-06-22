Telecom Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to contribute 33% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom services market size is set to grow by USD 625.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Increased demand for broadband is the key factor driving the growth of the global telecom services market. The demand for high-speed broadband connections has increased due to the rise in the number of internet users globally. As a result, the companies are providing faster speeds and higher bandwidths by upgrading their network infrastructure. The world is becoming connected through the internet so the demand for telecom services is growing rapidly. Furthermore, people and businesses require fast and reliable connectivity to access information and services, stay connected with each other, and conduct their daily activities. Hence, these factors will boost the growth of the telecom services market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Services Market 2023-2027

The telecom services market covers the following areas:

Telecom Services Market Sizing

Telecom Services Market Forecast

Telecom Services Market Analysis

The report on the telecom services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Telecom Services Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

Technological advancement is the primary trend influencing the global telecom services market growth.

This growth is due to new technologies such as 5G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI).

As a result, these technologies enable new services and improve the performance of existing services in the market, driving the growth of telecom services.

In addition, AI is also being used to improve the reliability and efficiency of telecom services, from network management to customer service.

Hence, these new technology trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

Regulatory compliance is a major challenge restricting the growth of the global telecom services market.

Following these regulations is a complex process, and telecom services may need to work with legal and compliance teams to ensure they meet all requirements.

Furthermore, telecom services must obtain appropriate licenses and permits to operate in different jurisdictions.

Hence, these various regulations may restrict the growth of the telecom services market during the forecast period.

Telecom Services Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The telecom services market is segmented into end-user (consumer/ residential and business), type (wireless and wireline), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the consumer/residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increased popularity of online gaming and watching ultra-high-definition movies are the primary factors driving the segment's growth. The demand for high-speed Internet services has been growing rapidly due to the rising number of people working remotely. Furthermore, the demand for mobile services, including voice and data services, continues to increase as more customers are using the devices for entertainment, communication, and social media. Hence, the demand for faster and more reliable mobile services is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

AT and T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

BT Group Plc

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Deutsche Telekom AG

KDDI Corp.

kt corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Orange SA

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SoftBank Group Corp.

Tata Teleservices Ltd.

Telefonica SA

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Juniper Networks Inc.

Vendor Offering

AT and T Inc. - The company offers telecom services such as internet protocol and broadband internet.

The company offers telecom services such as internet protocol and broadband internet. Bharti Airtel Ltd. - The company offers telecom services such as prepaid, postpaid, and broadband.

The company offers telecom services such as prepaid, postpaid, and broadband. BT Group Plc - The company offers telecom services for mobile and broadband.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The telecom cloud market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 31,531.25 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (public, private, and hybrid), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency is a crucial factors driving the growth of the telecom cloud market.

The telecom billing revenue management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% between 2022 and 2027. The telecom billing revenue management market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.99 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (software and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Expanding telecom services is a crucial factor driving the growth of the market.

Telecom Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 625.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., Deutsche Telekom AG, KDDI Corp., kt corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Orange SA, Reliance Industries Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Tata Teleservices Ltd., Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and Juniper Networks Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global telecom services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global telecom services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Consumer/ residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer/ residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer/ residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer/ residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer/ residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Business - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Business - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wireline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Wireline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Wireline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Wireline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Wireline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 111: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 BT Group Plc

Exhibit 121: BT Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: BT Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: BT Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: BT Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 China Mobile Ltd.

Exhibit 125: China Mobile Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: China Mobile Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: China Mobile Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Deutsche Telekom AG

Exhibit 132: Deutsche Telekom AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Deutsche Telekom AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Deutsche Telekom AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Deutsche Telekom AG - Segment focus

12.9 KDDI Corp.

Exhibit 136: KDDI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: KDDI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: KDDI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: KDDI Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 kt corp.

Exhibit 140: kt corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: kt corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: kt corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Exhibit 143: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Orange SA

Exhibit 147: Orange SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: Orange SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Orange SA - Key offerings

12.13 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 SoftBank Group Corp.

Exhibit 155: SoftBank Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: SoftBank Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: SoftBank Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: SoftBank Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Telefonica SA

Exhibit 159: Telefonica SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Telefonica SA - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Telefonica SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Telefonica SA - Segment focus

12.16 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 163: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Vodafone Group Plc

Exhibit 167: Vodafone Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 168: Vodafone Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Vodafone Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Vodafone Group Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio