Telecom Structural Separation

Summary



"Telecom Structural Separation", a Global Outlook Report, explores structural separation within the telecommunications sector, with a particular focus on incumbent fixed and mobile operators. The report examines the market drivers for separation as well as the different models implemented by operators in creating separate entities. It also presents discussion regarding the impact on the telecom network as a result of structural separation, highlighting practical challenges that exist that have been noted from industry examples.



The report also presents a high level overview of what a future operator might look like and discusses what needs to be in place.The analysis and findings in this report are based on industry case examples of operators that have gone through various types of structural separation.



The report also provides actionable recommendations for operators to consider when looking at structural separation within their business.



The "Telecom Structural Separation" Global Outlook Report incorporates the following key section areas -

- SECTION 1: Introduction and Objectives.

- SECTION 2: Market Context and Drivers: Examining external market factors Influencing Structural Separation, and market drivers and inhibitors.

- SECTION 3: Structural Separation Models: Provides a high level overview of the various models that exist and implementation scenarios in the marketplace.

- SECTION 4: Impact on Network, and Future State Telco: This section covers business impact areas within a telco enterprise as result of structural separation, and covers sub-categories based on industry examples. We also cover in this section the role of structural separation in a future telco architecture model, and importance of partnerships.

- SECTION 5: Case Studies: Industry examples of varying degree of structural separation are presented through 4 case studies. The case studies provide insights on the objectives, approach taken and outcome.

- SECTION 6: Key Conclusions and Recommendations



Scope

- The analyst does not see the market for structural separation changing drastically in the short term. The majority of structural separation initiatives will continue to be based on investor-led program to reduce high debt and CapEx. However, the strategic stance that operators take with respect to structural separation will be important, and operators should proactively consider structural separation as part of their corporate strategy and the initiatives it wishes to take forward.

- Operators will need to plan ahead and ensure carefully laid out plans are in place that limit all risk scenarios in separating business functions.



Reasons to buy

- This Global Outlook Report will enable operators to gain an independent perspective on the drivers, inhibitors, and level of maturity of structural separation within the telecommunications sector.

- This Global Outlook Report is based on industry examples, covering strategies operators have taken with successful structural separation initiatives. Therefore, in particular, the report will help inform global industry executives in decision-making process with respect to structural separation.

- The Global Outlook Report covers the practicalities in driving structural separation initiatives. It discusses the role of the operator in investor led structural separation, the impact on the existing business, and more importantly recommendations when dealing with structural separation program. This report will be informative, irrespective of where operators are with their structural separation initiatives.

- Operators must change their business models if they are to stay relevant and compete with the new wave of competitors like OTT players in a digitized marketplace. The report will enable operators to better understand the role structural separation within the wider strategy of becoming converged and digitized in today's marketplace.

- Four case studies are presented in the report to illustrate the varying degrees of structural separation. Each case study covers objectives set out by the operator, what they've done, and the outcome. The aim of these case studies are to provide valuable insight on the successes of structural separation and approach taken so that similar initiatives can be implemented.



