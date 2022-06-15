Telecom Transport Services President Named to Women's Business Enterprise Council Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham, Alabama transportation executive Sue Cole Watkins has been named to the Board of Directors of Women's Business Enterprise Council South. Sue is owner and President of Telecom Transport Services, Inc., a Birmingham trucking company that provides specialized transportation and commercial storage solutions across the southeast.

Women's Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South) advances and enhances business opportunities between corporations and women- owned businesses through the nation's most relied upon certification program for women-owned businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sue to the Board and look forward to her contributions as we continue to provide women with information, tools and resources to create, sustain and grow their business ventures," said WBEC South CEO Phala K. Mire.

Sue began her trucking career nearly 30 years ago, succeeding her late father at the helm of a trucking line founded by her grandfather. She has accelerated the growth of Telecom Transport by reinforcing her predecessors' recognition that agility, innovation and adaptation are critical tools in the rapidly evolving transportation marketplace. Telecom Transport customers include AT&T, Home Depot, KGPCo, Battery Solutions, General Electric, Alpine Power Systems and others.

About Telecom Transport Services

Telecom Transport Services is a full-service ground carrier specializing in hauling and hoisting of power, telecommunications and electronic equipment, hazardous materials including batteries and other high-value cargo. The company provides last mile services, battery recycling and secure commercial storage facilities with turnkey logistics and inventory management.

Telecom Transport has received numerous trucking safety awards from the Alabama Trucking Association and earned the Ryder Integrated Logistics & Alcatel-Lucent Hauling and Hoisting Contractor of the Year Silver award. Learn more at telecom-transport.com.

About Women's Business Enterprise Council South

For more than 25 years, the mission of the Women's Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South) is to advance and enhance business opportunities between corporations and women-owned businesses through a reputable certification program, education and professional growth opportunities. WBEC South facilitates the nationally recognized and most relied upon certification program, WBENC Certification, for the states of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle. Learn more at https://wbecsouth.org/.

