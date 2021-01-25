Telecoming becomes an AWS Technology Partner

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecoming , an international technology company specialized in digital services monetization, announced today that it has become a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (AWS) as a Technology Partner. The APN is the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers.

More than 90% of Fortune 100 companies and the majority of Fortune 500 companies use AWS Partner solutions and services. Telecoming' AWS Technology Partner status comes as a result of the continuous investment in technical improvement, aimed at developing a powerful platform on AWS. Technology to monetize digital services involves mobile payments, advertising investments and anti-fraud tool, among other processes that need to be efficient, secure and fast.

Telecoming has successfully passed the rigorous evaluations to meet the stringent APN technical validation criteria for reliability, security, performance and product architecture, including live client deployments.

"We are proud to become an AWS Technology Partner. Amazon Web Services provides us with the opportunity to develop, scale and innovate faster than ever, whilst users enjoy a more positive experience," states Adrián Gallegos, CTO at Telecoming.

By joining the APN, Telecoming strengthens its commitment to technological innovation by incorporating Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions that are hosted on AWS into its service model.

About Telecoming

Telecoming is an international company deploying a complete suite of technologies for digital services monetization. In a scalable, flexible and secure platform, it integrates seamlessly revenue generation tools based on User Acquisition, User Engagement and Business Optimization.

Leader on the economics of digital content since 2008, Telecoming currently operates in 15 countries. The London Stock Exchange has acknowledged the firm as one of the most inspiring European organizations. Moreover, it's among Europe's fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar's Inc. 5,000 ranking.

For more information, please visit: www.telecoming.com

SOURCE Telecoming

Related Links

http://www.telecoming.com

