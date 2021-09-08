Telecoming continues its international expansion with Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecoming, international monetization tech company, reaches the Canadian market to promote digital entertainment in partnership with mobile operators. Canada shows a smartphone penetration rate of around 93%, and 66.5% of the population already consumes digital content, meaning a potential market for the international tech of over 25.3 million users.

Telecoming is already operating in more than 20 markets. This year, the corporation will finalize its entry into new territories as part of its growth strategy. The company announces an investment of 1.5M$ in the Canadian digital market for the coming months.

According to Telecoming's CEO Cyrille Thivat, "the DCB is a handy mobile payment solution for content creators to monetize their digital services. It is highly developed in Europe, and we trust in Canada's dynamism to replicate the success of this mobile business. Canadian mobile operators want to foster their customers' engagement through an innovative offer of entertainment services. We will work with them to develop proposals with big brands and local producers to satisfy their users' needs."

Specialized in mobile payments, Telecoming provides state of the art technology to monetize digital services through Direct Carrier Billing, since 2008.

About Telecoming

Telecoming is an international company deploying a complete suite of technologies for digital services monetization. In a scalable, flexible and secure platform, it integrates seamlessly revenue generation tools based on User Acquisition, User Engagement and Business Optimization. Leader on the economics of digital content since 2008, Telecoming currently operates in 27 countries. The London Stock Exchange has acknowledged the firm as one of the most inspiring European organizations. Moreover, it's among Europe's fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar's Inc. 5,000 ranking. For more information please visit: www.telecoming.com.

