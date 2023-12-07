Telecommunications Association of Michigan Welcomes Michael C. Rampe as General Counsel

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecommunications Association of Michigan ("TAM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael C. Rampe as its next General Counsel. With an impressive background in telecommunications and utility law, Rampe brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to TAM.

In the role of General Counsel, Rampe will oversee all legal matters for TAM, providing guidance on corporate governance, compliance, risk management, and legal strategy to the association and its member companies. He will also work closely with the association's public policy team to help secure state and federal laws that help the association's members provide robust, affordable and reliable broadband services to consumers.

"We are happy to welcome Mike Rampe to our team," said TAM president Scott Stevenson. "With his track record of success in the telecommunications industry and his extensive experience in Michigan regulatory policy, we are confident that Mike will play a pivotal role in advancing our legal initiatives and supporting TAM's mission."

Rampe comes to TAM with 23 years of experience in Michigan utility regulation, having previously held key legal positions at Consumers Energy, and the Miller Canfield and Loomis Ewert law firms. He earned his law degree from the Michigan State University College of Law after graduating with honors from the University of Michigan.

"I am honored to join TAM and contribute to the continued success of this dynamic organization," said Rampe. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the talented individuals, both on staff and at our member companies, to support our shared strategic objectives."

Rampe is joining the association as its current General Counsel, Michael A. Holmes, transitions to the new role of Legal Advisor following 13 years of dedicated service to the association's Board of Directors and member companies. Holmes has more than 48 years of experience practicing law in Michigan, much of that on behalf of telecommunications companies. "TAM members have been very fortunate to work with Mike Holmes over the years," said Corey Compagner, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "His insights and advice have been valuable and we're looking forward to his continued involvement as Legal Advisor."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Scott Stevenson

President

[email protected]

517-482-1258

SOURCE Telecommunications Association of Michigan