Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America to increase by USD 190.36 million from 2023 to 2028; Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, BYD Co. Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecommunications battery market in Latin America is expected to grow by USD 190.36 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising power consumption in the telecommunications sector is notably driving the telecommunications battery market in Latin America. However, factors such as the declining costs of lithium-ion batteries may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Telecommunications Battery Market in Latin America 2024-2028

The market is segmented by Product (Lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and Others) and capacity (Low, Medium, and High). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the telecommunications battery market in Latin America including Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, BYD Co. Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Power-Sonic Corp., Resonac Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Victron Energy BV, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - The company offers telecommunications batteries such as grid Xtreme VR, grid power FNC, and grid Xtreme VR green series.

The company offers telecommunications batteries such as grid Xtreme VR, grid power FNC, and grid Xtreme VR green series. BYD Co. Ltd. - The company offers telecommunications batteries such as NiMH batteries, Lithium-ion batteries and NCM battery

The company offers telecommunications batteries such as NiMH batteries, Lithium-ion batteries and NCM battery C and D Technologies Inc - The company offers telecommunications battery, which is designed to provide standby power to critical applications in the Telecom industry.

Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product

The lead-acid battery segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries are commonly used as a power source in telecommunication applications, due to their low discharge rate, large electrolyte reserves, resistance to corrosion, and rechargeable properties. They are made up of a sponge metallic lead anode, a lead-dioxide cathode, and a solution of sulfuric acid as an electrolyte.

Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist telecommunications battery market in Latin America growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telecommunications battery market in Latin America

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of telecommunications battery market in Latin America companies

Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 190.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.85

