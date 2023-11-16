Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America to increase by USD 190.36 million from 2023 to 2028; Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, BYD Co. Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

16 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecommunications battery market in Latin America is expected to grow by USD 190.36 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising power consumption in the telecommunications sector is notably driving the telecommunications battery market in Latin America. However, factors such as the declining costs of lithium-ion batteries may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Telecommunications Battery Market in Latin America 2024-2028
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

The market is segmented by Product (Lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and Others) and capacity (Low, Medium, and High). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the telecommunications battery market in Latin America including Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, BYD Co. Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Power-Sonic Corp., Resonac Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Victron Energy BV, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America 2024-2028: Company Analysis

  • Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - The company offers telecommunications batteries such as grid Xtreme VR, grid power FNC, and grid Xtreme VR green series.
  • BYD Co. Ltd. - The company offers telecommunications batteries such as NiMH batteries, Lithium-ion batteries and NCM battery
  • C and D Technologies Inc - The company offers telecommunications battery, which is designed to provide standby power to critical applications in the Telecom industry.

Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product
The lead-acid battery segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries are commonly used as a power source in telecommunication applications, due to their low discharge rate, large electrolyte reserves, resistance to corrosion, and rechargeable properties. They are made up of a sponge metallic lead anode, a lead-dioxide cathode, and a solution of sulfuric acid as an electrolyte.

Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist telecommunications battery market in Latin America growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the telecommunications battery market in Latin America
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of telecommunications battery market in Latin America companies

Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 190.36 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.85
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Capacity

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.