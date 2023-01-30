Telecommunications Blooms in the Age of Climate Change

New report from Mobile Experts details the market demand for sustainable mobile networks

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts, a wireless market analyst firm native to the Silicon Valley, just released a new report that goes behind the scenes of mobile operators and their commitments to climate goals. It explores an important question that is breaching the horizon — what does "net zero" really mean for 5G and 6G hardware and software?

Sustainable Development Goals

The firm's newest Expert INSIGHT explores the market's sustainability goals as a whole, providing informed predictions, solutions, and observations. The global and political climate of today steers steadily in the direction of overhauling the way mobile operators approach energy consumption, innovation, and maximizing the potential for 5 and 6G to save power — and Mobile Experts provides guidance on how the hardware will be impacted.

According to Mobile Experts, cooling and running RAN equipment accounts for over 70% of energy usage for a typical mobile operator. Chief Analyst Joe Madden boldly suggests that, in order to keep up with stringent demands and ever-evolving climate policy, operators would be wise to shut down their old 2G and 3G networks.

"Instead of fixating on how much carbon the telecom network is emitting, operators should capitalize on how much carbon the network is saving," Madden comments. "We identify a few applications where mobile automation saves 20X as much power as it consumes."

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the 11-page Sustainability Expert Insight;

4 comprehensive charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2027;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

To learn more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on ORAN , Macro Base Stations, Private 5G, and more.

Contact:

Taylor Madden

Mobile Experts Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (408) 374-0690

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts