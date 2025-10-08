Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) Launches Data Center Quality Standard Initiative

Google joins TIA's QuEST Forum and invites other companies to help create the new data center quality standard

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) announces a new initiative to develop an infrastructure-focused Data Center Quality Standard aimed at advancing operational excellence, reliability, and sustainability in the rapidly expanding global data center market.

Data Centers

Driven by the growth of AI, cloud computing, and digital services, demand for data centers is increasing worldwide. According to McKinsey & Company, global demand is expected to triple by 2030, with U.S. demand projected to grow 20–25% annually. Meeting this need will require an estimated $6.7 trillion in global capital investment by the end of the decade, including $5.2 trillion specifically for AI-ready data centers. Amid this unprecedented growth and complexity, the absence of consistent standards across critical components and infrastructure can introduce vulnerabilities in implementation, uptime, sustainability, and lifecycle management. The industry needs trusted, unified quality standards that evolve in step with the pace and scale of investment.

Administered by TIA, the Data Center Quality Standard will build on existing quality and supply chain standards with an initial focus on data center physical infrastructure. This new standard will:

Establish a common framework for quality that operators, customers, regulators, and partners can trust.

Help streamline supplier qualification processes and reduce costly redundancies.

Provide a shared language and sets of practices for consistent performance across the industry.

Address reliability, sustainability, and lifecycle management—key areas driving customer decision-making.

Insights from Industry Leaders

"Beyond sheer demand, the physical complexity of data centers adds another layer of urgency. Facilities must integrate servers, networking equipment, storage systems, generators, and cooling towers—each with its own quality, reliability, and maintenance requirements," stated Gino Tozzi, Global Head of Data Center Infrastructure Quality at Google which recently joined TIA's QuEST Forum. "Establishing a unified quality framework will help ensure these systems perform together seamlessly to support the industry's rapid growth."

"TIA's mission is to bring the ICT industry together to create standards that solve real-world challenges," said Dave Stehlin, CEO of TIA. "This initiative is both timely and essential and we believe this collaborative process will create a practical framework for global adoption of this Data Center Quality Standard."

"For over 30 years, Omnex has been at the forefront of helping industries define and implement quality management systems that enhance business performance," said Chad Kymal, CTO of Omnex. "As an accredited training partner with TIA, we're proud to contribute our deep expertise to the development of global standards—particularly by taking a leadership position in this Data Center Quality initiative. We recognize the strategic role data centers play as the backbone of the digital economy, and we're committed to supporting their continued growth and reliability."

As a globally recognized leader in the development of certifiable, process-based quality management systems, TIA QuEST Forum is ideally positioned to support the effort. "We will draw from our more than 20 years of real-world experience in providing quality management standards that have delivered substantial and measurable improvements in product and service quality, customer satisfaction and operational efficiency," said Mike Regan, VP Business Performance at TIA.

The initiative begins immediately, with a draft planned for public review in 2026.

To learn more or get involved with the data center quality initiative contact [email protected]

About TIA:

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) - the trusted association for the connected world, represents more than 400 organizations that enable high-speed communication networks and accelerate next-generation technology innovation. As a member-driven organization, TIA advocates for our industry in the U.S. and internationally, develops critical standards, manages technology programs, and improves business performance, all to advance trusted global connectivity.

SOURCE TIA