Telecommunications Workers are Combating Human Trafficking While on the Job

This unique training program was developed for all telecommunications professionals, primarily field workers such as linemen and tower workers, who tend to travel frequently, some as many as 300 days each year. Participants are taught how to recognize the signs of human trafficking, who to notify when they encounter suspicious activity and how to report that information. Once they complete the 30 minute training they are officially RAN certified which stands for Recognize and Notify.

"When you think about it, these professionals are in hotels, businesses, private residences and on the road all day long. They have a unique vantage point and more opportunity than most people to recognize signs of human trafficking in progress", stated Ashlie Bryant, CEO of 3Strands Global Foundation. "That's why the TATE Program came to be. It was an opportunity to equip the tens of thousands of telecommunications industry professionals nationwide with the knowledge they need to help identify and report human trafficking while on the job."

The idea for the TATE Program was conceived after Kenny Blakeslee, CEO of Apex Site Solutions, saw Bryant speak at an event. He realized the impact that could be made if the telecom industry could learn more about human trafficking including how to recognize and report it. That's when he reached out to Ashlie and a partnership was formed. Apex Site Solutions is now one of the underwriting sponsors of the TATE Program.

"As a proud sponsor of the TATE Program through Apex Site Solutions, I've seen the incredible impact we can have in the fight against human trafficking," shared Blakeslee. " In the telecommunications industry, we have a unique opportunity to make a real difference. By educating our workforce to recognize and report trafficking, we're turning our daily operations into powerful tools for change. I encourage other businesses to join us in this crucial effort; together, we can create a safer world and protect those most vulnerable."

Another key partner in the TATE Program is Jim Tracy, Keynote Speaker and Founder of Legacy Telecommunications. As a Governor of the National Wireless Safety Alliance and President of the Tower Family Foundation, Jim also immediately recognized the fact that telecom workers were in a unique position to recognize and report human trafficking as it was happening. "Crafting a way in which our industry can have an immediate impact by identifying signs of exploitation and assisting people impacted by trafficking made it an easy choice when it came to launching TATE alongside 3Strands Global and their efforts to end human trafficking" said Tracy.

For more information or to inquire about the TATE Program, contact 3Strands Global Foundation at [email protected], try out the training at: https://empowerment.3sgf.org/courses/TATE or call 916-365-2606.

3Strands Global Foundation is a non-profit organization working towards a world free from human trafficking. Through their PROTECT prevention education program, they have educated millions of students on how to stay safe from human trafficking and exploitation. Their Employ + Empower program has provided support and economic empowerment for over 1,000 survivors. Visit their website at 3StrandsGlobalFoundation.org to learn more about their mission and how you can help.

