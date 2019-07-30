Telecoms Firm, ROKiT to Expand WiFi Installation Across India

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its multi-billion dollar investment into installing WiFi across India, Asia and Africa. ROKiT has completed its first successful test of the company's wide-area WiFi XL system, in New Dehli. ROKiT has also installed a fully operational system in its R&D center in Wales, UK.

ROKiT, the people-first, telecoms company is now starting to deploy WiFi across 27 Indian cities in its joint venture with Indian company, VeeconRok and in partnership with the Indian government owned telecommunications entities, BSNL and MTML. VeeconRok will enable wide-area connectivity of more than 500 million potential WiFi users, enabling access to high speed internet and connectivity.

The wide-area system is proprietary technology unique to ROKiT and created for the company's ROKiT Cities initiative. Developed in the UK, by ROKiT's technical development team, the WiFi XL system will provide seamless connectivity for people who are walking, driving or taking public transportation across villages, towns and cities. The service will offer superior upload and download speeds comparable with conventional 4G cellular services, available to consumers at a third of the cost of traditional cellular.

The venture will make a positive change to the lives of 100's of millions of people who currently have been unable to obtain access to high speed internet at affordable rates. The company's ambition is that instillation of fast and reliable WiFi will encourage economic expansion across key areas, helping drive e-commerce across the continent and reducing the country's digital divide.

Mr. Jonathan Kendrick, Co-founder and Chairman, ROKiT said, "Testing our systems has been very successful, we are now on track to deliver against our goal of providing an affordable and life changing service to millions of people in India. We believe we will help create a whole new generation of connected entrepreneurs throughout India and are looking to role this service out.

"We believe public and private partnerships affect serious positive change. said Mr. Gaurav Kumar Srivastava, Chairman, VeeconRok Corporation Pvt. Ltd. The combination of our new cutting-edge technology and our partnership with the government will enable to us to have huge reach and is certain to be a game changer in the business of running a city."

ROKiT is expanding the ROKiT Cities WiFi service across 10 countries in Africa and 11 cities in Asia.

