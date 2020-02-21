TeleDaddy is LegitScript Certified

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer telehealth company handling everything from diagnosis by a US licensed physician to delivery of prescribed medication, is proud to announce that it is officially LegitScript certified. LegitScript Certification (one of recognized certifiers in the space) ensures telemedicine/telehealth providers are using responsible and compliant practices.

The internet is filled with rogue pharmacy from Canada and other countries who sells counterfeit drugs online illegally. This is the major concern for patient's health. LegitScript is a symbol of trust. LegitScript certified and members of this select group of online providers are committed and want patients to know, they are in good hands with TeleDaddy.

"Achieving LegitScript Certification demonstrates TeleDaddy's commitment to be the best in-class Telehealth provider. Now we can advertise and compete with our major competitors like Get Roman, Hims, Mens.com," states TeleDaddy Founder Ankit Patel.

TeleDaddy pricing is very aggressively low, it is 50% to 90% lower than their competitors.

TeleDaddy was certified by LegitScript in July 2019.

About TeleDaddy

TeleDaddy is direct-to-consumer telehealth company handling everything from diagnosis by a US licensed physician to delivery of prescribed medication. Current offering includes ED Treatment. Soon they will be adding Hair Loss Treatment for men's and Birth control for Women's.

To learn more about TeleDaddy, please visit https://www.teledaddy.com

About LegitScript

LegitScript is a Portland, Oregon-based internet and payments compliance company that does merchant monitoring and certification in high-risk industries. The company also performs investigative analyses for government agencies around the world regarding cybercrime and offers brand monitoring for intellectual property infringement. Some of LegitScript's partners include Google, Facebook, Amazon, Bing, and Visa™. LegitScript also works with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to monitor and investigate websites marketing FDA-regulated products.

To learn more about LegitScript, please visit www.legitscript.com.

