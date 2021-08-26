Teledentistry leader CandidPro partners with Women in DSO®

As a lifetime founding partner, CandidPro will work with Women in DSO to support mentorship, networking, and education initiatives that will enhance Women in DSO's platform. CandidPro Sr. Business Development Manager Brandy Merritt sees this partnership as a great way to spark more female leadership in the dental industry. "I think Women in DSO is perfectly positioned to support the progress I've seen women make in my 25 years in dentistry," says Meritt. "There's still much work to be done, and I think our organizations can do a lot to continue pushing the needle."

According to the ADA , women accounted for over 34% of practicing dentists in 2020—up from 24% in 2010—and over 50% of dental school graduates. "When it comes to DSO leadership, women are the future," says Brian Ganey, CandidPro's VP of Sales. "I'm honored to align with Women in DSO in supporting the next generation of women leaders in dental service organizations and beyond."

The partnership between Women in DSO and CandidPro also speaks to the organizations' shared values. Candid's President, Cathrin Bowtell, says, "Serving an increasingly diverse patient population means it's critical for us to promote representation both in our organization and among our partners. I'm proud to prioritize diversity at Candid, and I'm proud to help Women in DSO galvanize female thought-leadership in the dental industry."

About CandidPro

CandidPro is a cutting-edge teleorthodontic system that makes clear aligner treatment accessible and affordable. Started in 2020, CandidPro brings high-quality orthodontic care and patient support to dental practices and dental service organizations across the United States. Learn more at candidpro.com .

About Women in DSO®

Founded with the passionate mission to highlight and support contributions of women in dental service organizations, this nonprofit organization was created in 2020 to provide a platform to advance women leadership via empowered networking, mentorship, and progressive programs highlighting, strengthening, and supporting contributions of the many bright women leaders in DSO. Learn more about membership at womenindso.org .

