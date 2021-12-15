Teledentistry with Heart: MouthWatch Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List in the Health Products Category

METUCHEN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions and digital imaging devices, was named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the health products category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

TeleDent is a multi-location, multi-user enterprise grade platform that helps organizations at any scale bring the benefits of digital connectivity to dental care. MouthWatch is also the dental market leader for intraoral cameras-which help capture, communicate and document treatment needs for more efficient dental care journeys. mouthwatch.com

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

According to Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

"Our primary mission has always been to help providers deliver access to oral care to as many people as possible via teledentistry – despite their location or social status," said MouthWatch LLC CEO and founder, Brant Herman. "We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as changemakers with heart."

About MouthWatch, LLC: Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, and digital imaging devices. In addition to earing a silver award in Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List, in recent years, the company received the following significant awards and accolades: The 2020 and 2021 Cellerant Best of Class Award for TeleDent™, the provider-focused, patient-friendly teledentistry platform. In 2021, TeleDent also won Dentistry Today's Top 100 Products, Reader's Choice Top 25, and Top Aesthetic and Restorative Products awards.

The MouthWatch Intraoral Camera won Dentaltown Magazine's Dental Townie Choice Award™ in 2021 and 2021 as well as Dentistry Today Magazine's Top 100 Products Award in 2020. What's more, the company's latest product, The MouthWatch Plus+ HD intraoral camera, introduced in September of 2021, has already won a Dental Products Report Top 5 Editor's Choice Award and a Dentistry Today Reader's Choice Top 25 Innovative Products Award. The company was also included in the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies. For more information, visit www.MouthWatch.com .

About INC. Media: The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

