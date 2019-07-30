Teledyne Energy Systems and Vertical Partners West, LLC Work Together

As a leading supplier of drone batteries and charging solutions for commercial industries, VPW has partnered with Teledyne Energy Systems Inc , a leader in electrolytic, thermoelectric, battery and fuel cell systems, to support a variety of VPW's complex energy projects. VPW will expand its product offerings to include TESI's current and future developed energy system technologies. "By combining Vertical Partners West's market and distribution strength with Teledyne Energy Systems' technology and ability to offer challenging energy solutions we will be able to raise the level of operational performance and provide a trusted source for unmanned energy requirements," said Mitch Icard, TESI Vice President and General Manager.

With this partnership, customers will receive cutting edge technologies and engineering, and excellent customer service. VPW has been servicing the US battery market since 2001, with its Venom Power branded line of commercial UAS batteries, charging, and battery management systems, as well as a developer of OEM batteries for other commercial and UAS applications.

"Teledyne Energy Systems has been at the forefront of technology for 50 years. Their work in providing innovative power solutions for the most demanding conditions is legendary. Working with such a trusted partner allows us to offer our customers an unparalleled experience and access to technology not normally accessible to the general public," said Keith Wallace, VPW President and CEO. "As our customer's requirements become more and more complex we are excited to be able to work closely with Teledyne to offer aerospace grade solutions for their mission-critical needs."

The agreement will deliver high-value solutions for large-scale operators looking to develop battery, fuel cell or hybrid energy systems. The partnership will also include charging and fuel development systems for customers with a highly integrated system engineered specifically for their application.

About Teledyne Energy Systems

For over five decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations and technology development worldwide. Teledyne is an industry leader in the fields of electrolytic, thermoelectric, and fuel cell systems.

SOURCE Vertical Partners West, LLC

Related Links

http://www.vpwllc.com

