Teledyne LeCroy Adds USB 3.2 Support to USB4 Protocol Analyzer

"The rapid adoption of the USB Type-C interface is driving interest in the higher data rate capabilities that are possible using the USB 3.2 specification. Combining today's USB Type-C cable infrastructure with the promise of higher bandwidth utilizing USB 3.2 is leading to the development of next-generation USB chipsets," said Jeff Ravencraft, President and COO of the USB Implementers Forum. "An important part of the USB ecosystem is availability of test equipment like Teledyne LeCroy's Voyager M4x analyzer that can help developers verify USB 3.2 interoperability."

"ASMedia is demonstrating our new ASM3242 USB 3.2 2x2 controller technology designed to provide faster data transfer performance for SuperSpeed USB applications," said Chewei Lin, CEO of ASMedia Technology Incorporated. "Working with Teledyne LeCroy's Voyager M4x protocol analyzer allowed us to verify our USB 3.2 design including dual-lane link operation. Showcasing interoperability between these early building blocks is an important milestone for all developers in the USB 3.2 market."

"Teledyne LeCroy's USB test tools are considered the global standard for USB Protocol Verification," said Joe Mendolia, Vice-President of Marketing at Teledyne LeCroy's Protocol Solutions Group. "The Voyager M4x continues this tradition by offering broad support for every generation of USB protocol from USB 2.0 all the way through USB4."

About the Voyager M4x Protocol Analyzer

The industry's first analyzer supporting USB 3.2, the Voyager M4x features custom probe technology known as T.A.P.4™ (Transparent Acquisition Probing) which has been field proven in Teledyne LeCroy's market-leading PCI Express® (PCIe®) 4.0 and SAS 24G analyzers. The T.A.P.4 probe design provides unprecedented accuracy and reliability for links that utilize dynamic equalization. It automatically detects the logical connection rate and lane width with seamless support for USB 3.2 and USB4. Fully backward compatible for testing legacy USB links, the Voyager M4x captures 100% of USB bus and protocol traffic including Power Delivery and Side-Band messages.

The first analyzer platform to support USB 3.2 dual-lane links, the Voyager M4x can also be field-upgraded to support USB4 protocol. Offering future compatibility with the next-generation USB4 specification adds 100% investment protection for developers that may one day evolve their product offerings to take advantage of the 40Gb/s USB4 protocol.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

