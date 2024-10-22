Teledyne LeCroy Announces Validation Suite for Open Compute Project v2.5 SSD Testing

Expanded compliance testing to support latest OCP 2.5 specification for datacenter SSDs.



LOOMIS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, a global leader in protocol test and measurement solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of compliance testing support for the updated OCP 2.5 datacenter NVMe Solid State Drive (SSD) specification. This release enhances the existing OCP compliance test suite within the OakGate SSD test appliance. Additionally, Teledyne LeCroy's Austin Labs has been recognized as an OCP Experience Center, offering third-party testing for OCP 2.5 requirements.

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure. The OCP v2.5 specification was developed to enhance security features, improve SSD drive monitoring, validate workload throughput, and reduce latency in hyper-scaling applications. Teledyne LeCroy's new OCP v2.5 compliance software suite delivers unparalleled functionality, performance, and ease of use for testing enterprise-level storage devices and helps ensure the highest level of performance for enterprise SSDs.

"Microsoft continues to invest in the future for Datacenter SSDs as contributors to the OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification," said Dillip Dash, Sr. Director Storage Device Validation at Microsoft. "We and our suppliers rely on industry standard tools like the OCP Compliance Test Suite from Teledyne LeCroy to evaluate drives capabilities against the specifications. These tools help to improve time to market, reduce overall cost, and increase confidence for our NVMe SSD partners. The OCP 2.5 specification supports many new features and requirements, and we have this tool in our portfolio to validate these capabilities."

"The requirements for OCP compliance for SSDs are continually evolving," said Nick Kriczky, VP of Products and Services at Teledyne LeCroy. "One of the key advantages of the OCP test requirements is that they enable the development of test solutions to assess compliance standards. The latest release of the OCP 2.5 compliance test suite will assist vendors in easily evaluating their drives against the specifications," said Nick Kriczky, VP of Products and Services at Teledyne LeCroy. "Doing so enables the realization of the goal of OCP to offer more efficient, flexible, and scalable hardware."

In addition to Teledyne LeCroy's OCP Compliance Test solutions, Austin Labs, the premier third-party test and validation center for storage devices, offers customized OCP (v1.0a and v2.0) Cloud SSD testing services. These services help customers deliver fully tested products to market on time and within budget. Teledyne LeCroy's Austin Labs services are designed for highly accelerated testing, interoperability, and validation of enterprise products and solutions.

The Teledyne LeCroy OCP 2.5 Datacenter SSD Compliance Suite can be ordered now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at https://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/ocp.aspx.

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

