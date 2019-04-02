Teledyne LeCroy Introduces WaveRunner 9000 Oscilloscopes with 15.4" Display and Industry's Deepest Toolbox

The ubiquity of embedded computing systems with high-speed microprocessors drives industry demand for mid-range, mixed-signal oscilloscopes with high bandwidth and powerful debug and validation toolsets. However, equipment budgets have not kept pace with the increase in microprocessor speed and complexity. This has forced engineers and managers to sacrifice certain capabilities in their test equipment. Teledyne LeCroy's WaveRunner 9000 oscilloscopes offers all of the critical features—a large display, powerful toolbox, wide range of bandwidths, and enhanced resolution up to 11 bits—at an affordable price.

"The WaveRunner 9000 Series offers the industry's deepest toolbox with a large 15.4" display at a price point that does not require engineers to sacrifice features or performance," said Tyler Cox, VP and general manager for oscilloscopes/digitizers. "The vast serial data coverage of these new oscilloscopes makes them perfect for embedded/automotive testing, and the 40 GS/s sampling rate is ideal for EMI/EMC testing."

About the WaveRunner 9000

The WaveRunner 9000 offers a huge array of test, debug, and validation tools, making it well suited for comprehensive testing of embedded computing systems. The widest selection of serial data triggering and decode (TD) packages provides powerful, flexible serial triggering with an intuitive color-coded decode overlay. Additionally, unique measure/graph and eye-diagram test (TDME) packages complement the TD packages by enabling extraction of decoded data and subsequent waveform data plots, performing bus timing measurements, and creating eye diagrams for testing against standard or custom masks. This set of tools provides exhaustive causal analysis for not only embedded systems but also automotive applications, covering all aspects of Automotive Ethernet validation and debug, including 1000Base-T1 and 100Base-T1 compliance test.

WaveRunner 9000 oscilloscopes have standard capability to provide improved resolution with bandwidth tradeoffs by means of filtering, and each channel can be filtered independently. The filtered result shows the improvement in the number of effective bits at a given bandwidth.

For EMC/EMI compatibility applications, WaveRunner 9000 accurately characterizes EMC test signals with a 40 GS/s sampling rate and 1% gain accuracy. The WaveRunner 9000's spectral analysis mode pins down high harmonic peaks across a wide EMC band using an interactive peaks and markers table. In addition, a dedicated EMC pulse parameter measurement package enables the user to tailor measurements to specific EMC/ESD standards.

Price and Availability

The WaveRunner 9000 oscilloscopes start at $16,435 and are available now. An extensive range of probes is optionally available to serve virtually any probing requirement.

