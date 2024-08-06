Teledyne LeCroy and Cadence Demonstrate CXL® 3.x Technology at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) Conference

Summit M616 delivers full 64GT/s CXL 3.x Analyzer and Exerciser capabilities

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, collaborates with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Cadence), to demonstrate Compute Express Link® (CXL) 3.x technology during the "Future of Memory and Storage (FMS)" conference in Santa Clara, CA. This is the second public showcase of high-speed CXL 3.x technology by Teledyne LeCroy and Cadence.

Summit™ M616 PCI Express® 6.0 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser

CXL is an emerging open industry-standard interconnect that provides high-bandwidth, low-latency cache coherent connectivity between CPUs and devices, including accelerators, memory expanders, and persistent memory. It builds upon the PCI Express (PCIe) specification's physical and electrical interface, offering additional features tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications. Notably, CXL enables CPUs and devices to share a unified view of memory without software intervention or synchronization.

The Summit M616 Analyzer/Exerciser, the latest in Teledyne LeCroy's long line of industry leading and advanced PCIe and CXL protocol test solutions, supports design engineers to create, capture, decode and analyze CXL 3.x traffic, and enables them in validating and verifying the latest high-speed memory and accelerator devices leveraging CXL.

"Cadence is dedicated to industry-wide innovation and rigorous compatibility testing through the CXL standard," said Ravi Venigalla, VP of R&D, Silicon Solutions Group at Cadence. "Early adopters like Cadence benefit tremendously from protocol analysis tools, such as the Summit M616 from Teledyne LeCroy, which are instrumental in the bring-up and debug of cutting-edge technologies. Gaining early access to such tools is key to successfully deploying new high-speed interfaces quickly."

"The privilege of working closely with our partners and customers, early in the technology lifecycle, allows us to provide the most advanced, accurate and powerful tools for industry enablement. This technology demonstration with Cadence bolsters confidence in the maturity of their product and highlights the value of our test solution," said Joe Mendolia, Vice President of Marketing at Teledyne LeCroy.

Availability

The Summit M616 PCIe/CXL/NVMe Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser is currently available to order. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com .

