Teledyne LeCroy Offers Authorized Matter Testing Services

Teledyne LeCroy's Austin Labs extends its IoT test services to support customers in the Matter qualification process.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, a global leader in protocol test services, is pleased to announce its official recognition by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (Alliance) as an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) for Matter, the industry-unifying standard for smart home and Internet of Things (IoT). This designation positions Teledyne LeCroy's Austin Labs as a comprehensive solution for IOT device qualification and interoperability testing.

Matter is an open-source, royalty-free connectivity standard designed to increase compatibility and reliability across smart home systems. Developed by the Alliance and backed by major industry players, Matter enables secure, seamless communication between devices from different manufacturers, regardless of brand or platform, simplifying development efforts and enhancing user experience.

"The Connectivity Standards Alliance is pleased to expand the network of Authorized Test Labs supporting Matter," said Jon Harros, Director of Testing and Certification at the Alliance. "Adding new labs like Teledyne LeCroy helps ensure manufacturers have more options and greater access to trusted testing services around the world."

Teledyne LeCroy performs Matter certification testing at its test facilities in both the United States and Europe, supporting manufacturers in bringing secure, interoperable and compliant products to market by providing:

Accelerated Time-to-Market: Fast and efficient certification processes help reduce development cycles and speed up product launches.

Global Reach: With labs in both the U.S. and Europe, manufacturers can choose the most convenient location for testing and support.

Expert Guidance: Leverage Teledyne LeCroy's decades of experience in protocol analysis and compliance testing to navigate the certification process with confidence.

Comprehensive Testing Services: From pre-certification assessments to official CSA-authorized testing, Teledyne LeCroy offers end-to-end support.

Enhanced Product Reliability: Rigorous testing ensures devices meet Matter's exacting standards for interoperability, security, and performance.

"This milestone reflects our deep commitment to advancing interoperability and quality in the connected device ecosystem," said Nick Kriczky, Vice President of Products and Services. "With our global lab presence, decades of protocol expertise, and customer-first approach, we're uniquely positioned to help manufacturers streamline their Matter certification journey, and support CSA's mission."

Availability

For assistance with Matter product qualification and learn more about our testing services, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 800-359-8570 or [email protected] visit the Teledyne LeCroy Qualification Services web page.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

Technical contact: Karim Sharf – Director, Services +44 1482 306 670 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211 Website: https://www.teledynelecroy.com



