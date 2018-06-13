Teledyne LeCroy Releases Mercury T2P Analyzer Delivering Low-Cost Solution With Real-Time Power Measurement and Enhanced Support for Type-C Alternate Modes

Teledyne's new platform, which is now available, includes the Mercury T2P Power Tracker™, a power analysis tool that has become essential for testing power delivery protocol and helps enable the promise of USB Power Delivery (PD) to safely provide a single charging standard across a growing range of USB devices from smartphones and hard drives, to printers, laptops and displays. The Mercury T2P Power Tracker™ monitors voltage and current on VBUS, VCONN, and the USB Type-C Communication Channel (CC) and graphs voltage and current in a histogram format while displaying synchronized message level traffic. As a result, developers can use the T2P Power Tracker to correlate PD protocol messages with real-time voltage measurements to ensure compliance and safely deliver the right amount of power for the device being charged.

"The Mercury T2P Analyzer builds upon Teledyne's long history of delivering innovation in USB development since 1997," said Mike Micheletti, USB Product Manager at Teledyne LeCroy. "The Power Tracker™ graphical display sets the standard for ease of use and accuracy for developers that need reliable PD test tools. Offering these advanced capabilities in the affordable Mercury line means developers now have a low-cost, high-quality option for critical power measurements and will no longer need to compromise with sub-standard, open-source, and shareware-based PD analyzers."

The most widely implemented alternate mode (Alt Mode) of Type C is for DisplayPort (DP). The Mercury T2P offers the ability to capture and decode DisplayPort Auxiliary channel messages, including configuration messages, enabling DP connectivity troubleshooting. Power Delivery 3.0 protocol capture is fully supported and is also available as a licensed option. This mode provides full analysis and decoding of all PD packets over the CC link including Source/Sink communication, Authentication, Firmware Update, and Alt-Mode commands.

The Mercury T2P includes many of the advanced analysis features found on the high-end Voyager analyzer including sequential and hierarchical displays, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, and comprehensive USB device-class decoding.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2018 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Editors' Technical contact: Mike Micheletti, Product Marketing Manager (408) 273-5684 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center (800) 909-7211 Website: teledynelecroy.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teledyne-lecroy-releases-mercury-t2p-analyzer-delivering-low-cost-solution-with-real-time-power-measurement-and-enhanced-support-for-type-c-alternate-modes-300665186.html

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

Related Links

http://teledynelecroy.com

