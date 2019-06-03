Teleflora Acquires Interflora UK From FTD

Deal Marks Teleflora's Growth in the UK

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleflora, the world's largest floral services provider, today announced it has acquired Interflora UK, a leading provider of floral services and products in the United Kingdom. The acquisition expands Teleflora's international reach.

The business models of Teleflora and Interflora complement one another, as both have been connecting consumers with the world's best florists for decades. Their extensive florist networks, combined with a commitment to exceptional customer service, mean that customers are sending floral arrangements artistically arranged by local florists using only the freshest flowers available.

"We've been very impressed by the strength of Interflora's brand in the UK, their management team, and their network of high-quality florists," said Jeff Bennett, president of Teleflora. "We have complementary businesses, as Interflora prioritizes their retail florists, and we've long held a strategy of putting our retail florists first."

Teleflora purchased Interflora for $59.5 million.

Teleflora brings together the time-honored tradition of sending flowers with the modern benefits of an advanced florist network. By tapping nearly 10,000 partner florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists create artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. To order a bouquet, made by hand and delivered by hand by a local florist anywhere in the country, please visit www.teleflora.com. Follow Teleflora on Facebook.

