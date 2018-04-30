Teleflora Celebrates Fearless Moms This Mother's Day With New "Love Makes A Mom" Campaign And Partners With Jason Mraz

"Love Makes a Mom" is part of Teleflora's overarching "Love Out Loud" brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. The Mother's Day campaign introduces three sixty-second videos featuring fearless moms who earned their title with incredible displays of love in the face of adversity. Launching today just in time for Mother's Day across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, each video will focus on the stories of various moms with unique backgrounds or challenges. From a biological mom whose love for her daughter with Down syndrome helped her family thrive, to a U.S. Army veteran who stepped in to raise her younger sister, and an LGBT couple who worked through adversity to raise their beautiful family, the videos show that while motherhood has a different path for each woman, the only prerequisite is love.

In addition, Teleflora partnered with singer and songwriter Jason Mraz for an exclusive Mother's Day social media sweepstakes. Launching today and running through May 9, the sweepstakes offers lucky fans who enter the contest on the custom Mother's Day sweepstakes entry page the opportunity to win one of ten $100 Teleflora gift cards to order a beautiful floral bouquet for mom. This sweepstakes to spread the love also coincides with the release of Jason's newest single and video "Have It All," which launched on April 27.

"Moms take on immense challenges and perform incredible acts of love for their families regardless of the situations they are facing," said Kelly McKeone, vice president of consumer and florist marketing at Teleflora. "Through this series of videos, Teleflora is paying tribute to moms by putting a spotlight on the situations they fearlessly tackle. And for that, we should be loving out loud on Mother's Day and every day."

The videos were created by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, in partnership with documentarians Riess Hill. "We wanted to create something that transcended the stereotypes and emotional tropes typically portrayed in advertising around Mother's Day. Because, let's face it, no mom is typical. And every mother-child bond is unique," noted Darren Moran, chief creative officer at Wonderful Agency. "With these films, we set out to demonstrate there is only one constant in parenting: love. It really does conquer all, no matter where you come from, who you are, or how you live your life."

In its second year of partnership with the Association of National Advertisers' (ANA) Alliance for Family Entertainment (AFE) and supporting the #SeeHer initiative, a national industry movement to increase accurate portrayal of girls and women in media, Teleflora received outstanding scores for the new videos. #SeeHer's Gender Equality Measure (GEM™) scored the new ads a total average of 115, which represents a Best In Class score among tens of thousands ads tested against the measure. The Mother's Day campaign videos underscore Teleflora's commitment to ANA's mission in creating content that represents gender equality.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), flowers ranked among the top three gifts last year with 68.5 percent of consumers planning to purchase flowers for mom. This follows the overall floral gifting trend in past years and, as one of the most popular gifts, Teleflora stands out with its new Mother's Day 2018 collection of bouquets in gorgeously designed keepsake containers. From classic arrangements bursting with bright colors to subtle stylish touches, there is something beautifully unique for every mom.

Teleflora's new Mother's Day floral bouquet lineup includes:

(All Mother's Day 2018 bouquets are now available for sale at Teleflora.com in standard, deluxe or premium size options.)

Teleflora's Winged Beauty Bouquet ( Available on Teleflora.com for $59.95 )

Bring all the elegance of a peaceful Victorian garden into the home with this spectacular arrangement. A luxurious mix of pink roses, chrysanthemums and soft purple accents is nestled within a gorgeous ceramic vase featuring soft brushstroke lines and an embossed hummingbird medallion mom will love.

Teleflora's All Eyes on You Bouquet ( Available on Teleflora.com for $74.95 )

Honor mom's timeless devotion with a stunning floral arrangement filled with fresh roses, pink lilies and a variety of purple blooms. Delivered in a hand-blown one-of-a-kind glass vase, this piece is sure to make an unforgettable impression on Mother's Day.

Teleflora's Country Beauty Bouquet ( Available on Teleflora.com for $49.95 )

Surprise mom with the rustic charm of a beautiful floral bouquet brimming with crème carnations, fresh pink blooms and seasonal stems. This two-in-one gift arrives in a functional hand-glazed stoneware crock that is perfect as a decorative piece and is also FDA-approved to safely serve and store food.

Teleflora's Wildflower in Flight Bouquet ( Available on Teleflora.com for $39.95 )

Remind mom how special and beautiful she is with this whimsical French garden-inspired floral arrangement. Wrapped in imagery of poetic script and a striking dragonfly in midflight, this exclusive glass cube brings together old-word charm and contemporary European style.

Teleflora's Heart's Pirouette Bouquet ( Available on Teleflora.com for $94.95 )

Celebrate the greatest mom in the world with this elegant treasure overflowing with soft pink roses, fragrant white lilies and lavender cushion spray chrysanthemums nestled in an exquisite azure glass vase.

Love Out Loud this Mother's Day by sending a beautiful bouquet by Teleflora—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. To place your order, please visit www.teleflora.com.

