Teleflora Florists Unite To Deliver More Than 30,000 Surprise Bouquets For 19th Annual Make Someone Smile Week

During Make Someone Smile ® Week , Teleflora donates more than 30,000 Be Happy® Mugs, a fan-favorite offering available nationwide. Member florists then work with local wholesalers and growers in their areas to secure donations of fresh flowers for their teams of volunteers to design the surprise bouquets and deliver them to community members in need of a smile.

"Seeing our family of Teleflora member florists unite year after year to give back to their communities and spread happiness during Make Someone Smile® Week has been a truly humbling experience," says Lottie McKinnon, program director, industry relations, education and design academy at Teleflora. "The tireless dedication and passion that our florists and volunteers pour into this effort makes it our most beloved annual event. The simple heartwarming act of sending a bouquet of flowers has the power to brighten someone's day and create everlasting memories—and there is no greater reward!"

Make Someone Smile® Week was developed by Teleflora in 2000 and is the floral industry's most successful volunteer initiative in North America, delivering happiness in local communities around the country. Last year, the program spanned more than 350 facilities throughout the United States and Canada led by florists who donated their time to deliver more than 30,000 bouquets and smiles. As Teleflora florists are making deliveries again this year for Make Someone Smile® Week, consumers can also share in the spirit of delivering a smile to someone in need by visiting http://www.teleflora.com.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your "Love Out Loud™" with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. By tapping over 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. Follow Teleflora on Facebook and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

