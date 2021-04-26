Teleflora Pays Homage To Mom This Mother's Day With New Campaign Told Through The Eyes Of Children

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Teleflora®, the world's leading floral delivery service, is paying homage to Mom in its new campaign, "Drawn to Mom," by spotlighting the past year from a child's perspective, and through their drawings. From "going to work" with Mom every day to Mom "going to school" with her kids, and the many snacks in between, Teleflora spotlights how having their mom by their side made the past year one of the most memorable for kids.

Now live on YouTube, Hulu, Facebook, and Instagram, the ad narrates a daughter's letter to her mom as the child reflects on the past year while drawing a picture. Throughout this reflection, we see moments from the past year—a drawing of the mom teaching the girl how to ride a bike, both with masks on, proudly displayed on the mantel; a framed drawing of the mom working with kids on each side of her sitting on the mom's desk as we see her typing away on her computer in the foreground with superhero adventures taking place in the back; kids jumping on the bed and laughing as the mom reminds them she's in a work meeting in the other room. The girl acknowledges how she always knew her mom has done a lot for her and for the family, but she was grateful to have a front row seat for it all, and Mom by her side, this past year.

"Over the past year, balancing motherhood has become more challenging than ever. While moms selflessly show up for everyone, they often neglect their own needs," said Danielle Mason, vice president of consumer marketing, Teleflora. "As a working mom myself, I understand what it means to simultaneously juggle motherhood and a career from home—without any boundaries. Moms want to be truly seen and deserve to be celebrated, even more than ever. And what better way to honor moms this year than through the eyes of their children, who have spent so much time noticing and admiring Mom's magnificence?"

The campaign was created by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, led by executive creative director Damian Claassens.

"Drawn to Mom" is an extension of Teleflora's ongoing "Love Out Loud" brand platform, encouraging people to share love. On May 3, Teleflora will encourage its followers on Instagram and Facebook to share how a mom in their lives goes above and beyond for their kids for a chance to receive a $100 Teleflora gift card.

Teleflora encourages everyone to Love Out Loud this Mother's Day by sending a stunning Teleflora floral bouquet ready to be enjoyed the moment it arrives at her door. To place an order, and view the latest available floral designs, please visit www.teleflora.com.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your "Love Out Loud™" with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. With more than 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. For more, visit: www.teleflora.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

SOURCE Teleflora

Related Links

http://www.teleflora.com

