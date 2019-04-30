Teleflora Thanks Moms For Their Unconditional Love With New "Love Like A Mother" Campaign

The humorous 30-second and 55-second spots, as well as a collection of shorter versions optimized for social media, highlight a series of scenarios ranging from mundane activities to major milestones where strangers jump in and have intensely endearing reactions, like a mom would display toward her own children. Launching today across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and programmatic targeting on connected TV and desktop, the videos showcase what the world would look like if everyone loved like a mother figure. From wiping our runny noses, to rooting for us on the sidelines or reassuring us when we're uncertain, these hilarious situations underscore the strong bond children have with their moms and why that level of affection only feels natural coming from that very special woman in our lives.

"The level of authenticity and vulnerability we experience with Mom is unmatched. She is our anchor and the first person we turn to when we need emotional support," said Danielle Mason, vice president of consumer marketing at Teleflora. "This Mother's Day, we hope consumers love out loud and express the unique feelings only they share with Mom in ways that make her feel truly special."

The campaign was created by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, in partnership with director Jamie McClelland. "As a mother, the things we are willing to say and do in support of our children knows no bounds," said Amber Justis, executive creative director of Wonderful Agency. "As it turns out, nothing better exemplifies the uniquely unconditional quality of a mom's love than watching other people try to Love Like a Mother."

"Love Like a Mother" is an extension of Teleflora's ongoing "Love Out Loud" brand platform, encouraging people to share love. This Mother's Day, gift Mom a beautiful bouquet always made by hand and hand-delivered by Teleflora's network of local professional florists. From lavish regal blooms to vintage-inspired florals and sleek, artfully arranged designs, Teleflora has the perfect bouquet for every mom.

Teleflora's new Mother's Day floral bouquet lineup includes:

Teleflora's Regal Blossoms Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $59.99)

Treat Mom like royalty and lavish her with a glorious bouquet filled with fresh pink roses, white lilies and a variety of purple blooms. Perfectly arranged in a stylish hand-glazed ceramic vase, this eye-catching gift will delight her far beyond this special day.

Teleflora's Monarch Garden Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $54.99)

Celebrate Mom's unconditional love with this charming floral arrangement bursting with soft pink roses, lilies and chrysanthemums nestled in a hand-glazed ceramic planter. Whether mom enjoys spending quiet time in the garden or relaxing at the spa, this two-in-one gift will make her heart soar.

Teleflora's Mod Mademoiselle Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $49.99)

Surprise Mom with this gorgeous bouquet overflowing with lush roses, red chrysanthemums and pink Alstroemeria. Delivered in a vintage-inspired, hand-glazed watering pitcher that doubles as a quaint garden accessory, this floral selection is perfect for the mom with a green thumb or an eye for interior decorating.

Teleflora's Liquid Lavender Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $39.99)

Put Mom in the spotlight with this glamourous floral arrangement. Vibrant flowers expertly gathered inside of a bold, shimmering vase with a sleek design and alluring lavender shade will undoubtedly make this a gift to remember.

Teleflora's Art Glass Treasure Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $94.99)

Show Mom your unwavering love and appreciation with this exquisite work of art brimming with fragrant pink lilies, purple roses and chrysanthemums. This exclusive arrangement arrives in a one-of-a-kind hand-blown vase with whimsical iridescent shades of turquoise that give each piece a truly unique and personal touch.

Love Out Loud this Mother's Day by sending a stunning Teleflora floral bouquet ready to be enjoyed the moment Teleflora's flower delivery arrives at the door. To place your order, please visit www.teleflora.com.

