Teleflora Unwraps New Campaign, "The Elf," to Pay Tribute to Those Who Orchestrate Holiday Magic

Launching today on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter, the humorous 30-second and 15-second spots star a friendly animated toy elf that appears to come to life while busy mom Karen tackles an overwhelming to-do list for the holidays. Amid the holiday chaos, Karen feels her family's love and gratitude when she receives a festive Teleflora bouquet from her mother-in-law.

"Sending a beautiful bouquet is a wonderful way to show love and appreciation, especially to those who go above and beyond to create an unforgettable holiday experience," said Danielle Mason, vice president of consumer marketing, Teleflora. "The tremendous effort that so many invest in creating the holiday splendor that we all enjoy and cherish—from the beautiful decorations to the decadent meals, lovely gifts, and much more—is the reason why this holiday season, we're looking forward to helping consumers express their love out loud with a Teleflora bouquet."

The campaign combines CGI animation with live-action, a first for Teleflora, and was developed by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, and led by executive creative director Mayumi Tatsuta. "We see the serious effort that people put into making the holidays memorable," said Tatsuta. "So it was important for us to capture how the simple act of sending a Teleflora bouquet to your family and friends is a big way to say thank you."

"The Elf" is an extension of Teleflora's overarching "Love Out Loud" brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. To thank those who make your holidays magical, Love Out Loud and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. This holiday season, gift-givers can bring joy to their family and friends with a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifting experience that is ready to be enjoyed the moment Teleflora's special flower delivery arrives at the door.

Teleflora's new Christmas floral bouquet lineup includes:

(All Christmas 2019 bouquets are available for sale on Teleflora.com in standard, deluxe or premium size options.)

Teleflora's Merry Mercury Centerpiece (Available on Teleflora.com for $69.99)

Deliver the magic of Christmas with this stunning centerpiece overflowing with roses, carnations, chrysanthemums, and fresh winter greens, accented with silver berries and natural pinecones. All elements are arranged in a crosscut mercury glass bowl that can be used as a table centerpiece for Christmas and beyond.

Teleflora's Flurry of Elegance Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $64.99)

Celebrate the natural beauty of winter with this elegant and timeless Christmas bouquet brimming with roses, carnations, chrysanthemums, winter greens, and accents of glistening snowflakes and red berries. The limited-edition white porcelain vase features a winter-white cutout snowflake design on the front and back, making this a delightful dual vase and votive, perfect for displaying in your home for the entire winter season.

Teleflora's Deck the Holly Ornament Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $59.99)

Deck the holidays with this gorgeous bouquet of roses and miniature carnations accentuated with glistening red ribbon and silver bobbles, all nestled within a shimmering ornament jar. This jubilant keepsake can be filled with holiday treats or decorations, allowing your loved ones to experience the gift that keeps on giving.

Send a Hug® Snowman Mug Bouquet by Teleflora (Available on Teleflora.com for $49.99)

Welcome winter home with this cozy and cheerful bouquet featuring carnations, chrysanthemums, winter greens, and frosted pinecones nestled within a charming snowman mug that is guaranteed to become a holiday keepsake. This sweet oversized limited-edition snowman mug will allow the recipient of this joyous bouquet to sip a delicious cup of hot cocoa and keep themselves warm all winter long.

Teleflora's Merry Vintage Christmas Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $54.99)

Give season's greetings with this vintage-inspired Christmas dream adorned with roses, carnations, winter greens, and bronze ornaments, with cinnamon stick accents. This classic bouquet, fit snugly in a rustic metal cube adorned with a retro holiday design, will evoke Christmases past and will complement any décor, from traditional to modern.

Thomas Kinkade's Festive Fire Station Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $79.99)

This Teleflora Exclusive hand-painted Thomas Kinkade fire station is the newest addition to Teleflora's iconic, best-selling holiday collection that evokes whimsy and Christmas charm. This unique hand-crafted, hand-painted piece features a snowy fire station with a playful Dalmatian atop a fire engine and is accompanied by a lush bouquet of roses, carnations, winter greens, and natural pinecones. This truly heroic scene is sure to be a cherished collectible and make holiday spirits even brighter.

This holiday, Love Out Loud by sending a beautiful floral arrangement by Teleflora—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. To place your order, please visit www.teleflora.com.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your "Love Out Loud®" with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. By tapping over 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. For more, visit: www.teleflora.com, or follow us on Instagram and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

