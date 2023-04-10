Telefónica and Atento renew their Global Alliance until the end of 2025

Both companies have signed the renewal and extension of the Master Service Agreement that includes the joint operations of both entities.

With the signing of the agreement, Atento consolidates its position as a preferred partner to deliver the operator's customer experience services.

MADRID, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento, one of the world's largest providers and a leading company in customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services, today announced the renewal and extension of Telefónica's Master Services Agreement until December 31, 2025.

With this agreement, Atento reaffirms its customer's trust by remaining their preferred supplier for global customer services. This master agreement includes contracts with Telefónica in Spain, Brazil (VIVO), Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, and Uruguay.

Both organizations agreed on particular commercial conditions for the Atento Group Companies in all geographies, among other aspects.

Further solidifying the alliance, the two companies have extended their reciprocity agreement whereby Telefónica will continue to be the preferred provider of telecommunications services for Atento globally.

"We are very proud to ratify Telefónica's confidence in our service offer, and we will continue working with the sole objective of offering the best service to their customers. Atento's portfolio of services is constantly evolving to ensure an outstanding customer experience and we will continue to innovate with new solutions based on our customers strategic needs," said Dimitrius Oliveira, Chief Executive Officer, Atento.

Atento's portfolio of products and services continues to evolve to ensure the best customer experience globally. In response to new trends and technological innovations identified by experts, Atento is committed to providing the best solutions to the current challenges in customer experience.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring CRM BPO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 16 countries where it employs approximately 135,000 people. Atento has more than 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational companies in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the 25 best multinational companies in the world and one of the best multinationals to work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. In addition, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a "star performer". Gartner has named the company two consecutive years a leader in its Magic Quadrant since 2021. For more information visit www.atento.com

