Telefônica Brasil announces its results for 2Q24

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q24.

2Q24 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Strong operating performance leading to above-inflation growth in revenues, EBITDA and net income.

R$ million 2Q24 2Q23 % Y-o-Y 6M24 6M23 % Y-o-Y













Net Operating Revenue 13,679 12,733 7.4 27,225 25,454 7.0 Mobile Services 8,907 8,184 8.8 17,609 16,149 9.0 FTTH 1,757 1,501 17.1 3,474 2,997 15.9 Corporate Data, ICT and others 1,128 1,042 8.3 2,260 2,135 5.9 Electronics 817 743 9.9 1,698 1,597 6.3 Other Revenues¹ 1,070 1,263 (15.3) 2,184 2,575 (15.2) Total Costs (8,224) (7,648) 7.5 (16,493) (15,426) 6.9 EBITDA 5,455 5,085 7.3 10,732 10,027 7.0 EBITDA / Net Revenue Margin 39.9 % 39.9 % (0.1) p.p. 39.4 % 39.4 % 0.0 p.p. EBITDA AL 4,216 3,927 7.3 8,263 7,711 7.2 EBITDA AL / Net Revenue Margin 30.8 % 30.8 % (0.0) p.p. 30.4 % 30.3 % 0.1 p.p. Net Income 1,222 1,123 8.9 2,118 1,957 8.2 Earnings per Share (EPS) 0.74 0.68 9.5 1.28 1.18 8.8













CAPEX ex-IFRS 16 2,341 2,353 (0.5) 4,215 4,039 4.4 Operating Cash Flow (OpCF) 3,114 2,732 14.0 6,517 5,988 8.8 OpCF/ Net Revenue Margin 22.8 % 21.5 % 1.3 p.p. 23.9 % 23.5 % 0.4 p.p. Operating Cash Flow AL (OpCF AL) 1,875 1,575 19.1 4,048 3,672 10.2 OpCF AL / Net Revenue Margin 13.7 % 12.4 % 1.3 p.p. 14.9 % 14.4 % 0.4 p.p. Free Cash Flow 3,089 2,508 23.1 5,469 5,638 (3.0)













Total Subscribers (Thousand) 114,683 111,940 2.5 114,683 111,940 2.5

1 – Other Revenues includes Voice, xDSL, FTTC and IPTV.

Net revenue grew (+7.4% YoY), driven by the strong performance of Mobile Service Revenue (MSR) (+8.8 YoY), which was boosted by the growth of Postpaid Revenue (+9.7% YoY). Postpaid's strong performance is related to the increase in customer base (+7.2% YoY), both due to migrations from prepaid as well as to the acquisition of new customers, annual price adjustments, and by maintaining postpaid's (ex-M2M) churn in historical low levels, 0.99% per month.

Fixed revenue had the biggest increase since 2015, +3.9% YoY, mainly driven by the increase in FTTH Revenue, which continued to expand strongly (+17.1% YoY) in 2Q24. FTTH network is currently present in 444 cities (+5 cities YoY) with 27.3 million homes passed (+10.5% YoY) and 6.5 million homes connected (+12.7% YoY).

EBITDA totaled R$5,455 million (+7.3% YoY), with a margin of 39.9% (-0.1 p.p. YoY), due to the strong service revenue performance.

Operating Cash Flow totaled R$3,114 million (+14.0% YoY), with a margin of 22.8% (+1.3 p.p. YoY) over net revenue. In 2Q24, Capex ex-IFRS16 totaled R$2,341 million (-0.5% YoY) or 17.1% of revenues (-1.4 p.p. YoY), directed towards strengthening our mobile network.

Net income attributed to Telefônica Brasil reached R$1,222 million in 2Q24 (+8.9% YoY). Shareholder remuneration paid up in 2024 reached, so far, R$4,137 million, of which R$2,190 million in interest of capital, R$1,500 million from the resources resulting from the capital reduction, while R$447 million were invested in share buybacks. For the years 2024 to 2026, the Company has committed to distribute an amount equal to or above 100% of net income for each fiscal year.

