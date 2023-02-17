TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV; B3: VIVT3.ON) (the "Company") hereby announces that February 17, 2023, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telephone: +55 11 3430-3687

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.