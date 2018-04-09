Telefonica Deploys ASSIA's CloudCheck® Wi-Fi Solution

The CloudCheck solution is a highly scalable, big-data-analytics, and machine-learning platform that enables Telefonica call-center agents and field technicians proactively to detect and resolve subscriber Wi-Fi issues while automatically optimizing Wi-Fi performance for their subscribers. This improves Telefonica's customer experience while also driving down support costs significantly.

The CloudCheck product is the latest addition to the suite of ASSIA software solutions currently deployed at Telefonica in Latin America: DSL Expresse® software for diagnostics and optimization of high-speed DSL networks, GPON Expresse® software for diagnostics of GPON networks, and ClearView® software for precise network analysis and recommendations for customer care agents and field technicians.

With the CloudCheck product deployment and ClearView software, Telefonica now has end-to-end network visibility and management from the central office into the home.

"Telefonica is transforming its operations towards an optimal Customer Experience. In this transformation process, it is key for us to move from a network approach to a service-customer-centric focus approach; from reactive to proactive processes," said Eduardo de Santos, Customer Service Delivery Director, Global Network & Systems, Telefonica SA. "In this context, Telefonica has selected ASSIA's CloudCheck product for Wi-Fi monitoring and optimization. The maturity of the solution, the unique approach of assessing subscriber Quality-of-Experience (QoE), the extensive expertise of ASSIA in analytics, diagnostics and optimization with products already deployed on the Telefonica network, were all key factors in this decision. Telefonica is very pleased with the current features available in the solution, especially diagnostics and optimization for band steering, support for extenders, and care recommendations for providing better service and support to clients and internal proactive maintenance policies."

CloudCheck is currently under commercial deployment in several Telefonica affiliates.

"ASSIA is proud to expand our long-term relationship with Telefonica by deploying CloudCheck in Latin America," said John Cioffi, CEO & Founder, ASSIA. "The combination of Expresse DSL, Expresse GPON, and now CloudCheck all under ASSIA's Clearview diagnostic umbrella will provide an end-to-end hardware agnostic solution for Telefonica technicians and care centers. Telefonica recognizes the challenges with home Wi-Fi networks are only going to intensify with the increase demand for video and IOT. We look forward to working closely with them as they deploy throughout their network."

About Telefonica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. The company has a significant presence in 21 countries and 346 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

Telefónica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its share capital currently comprises 5,037,804,990 ordinary shares traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires

About ASSIA®

ASSIA is a trusted partner with the leading market share of management and optimization software solutions for global broadband and residential access networks. ASSIA's Expresse® broadband system enables significant operational expense reduction for Internet Service Providers in the areas of subscriber care, of increased customer satisfaction, and of more connections upgrade to higher revenue-generating service tiers. ASSIA's ClearView® software provides both broadband access and Wi-Fi connection analysis and recommends appropriate steps to resolve problems using language that is easy to understand by call-center agents and field technicians. ASSIA's CloudCheck® Wi-Fi optimization software enables service providers and enterprises to deliver premium digital experiences over residential Wi-Fi networks. ASSIA has more than 100 million broadband households under contract worldwide. Thanks to the company's product evolution and contributions to broadband standards, ASSIA is poised to help ISPs across the world as they upgrade their networks with next-generation G.Vector, G.Fast, and Wi-Fi. For more information, visit www.assia-inc.com.

Expresse®, ClearView®, and CloudCheck® are registered trademarks of ASSIA.

"ASSIA" is an acronym for "Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Incorporated."

