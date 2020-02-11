Telefónica Deutschland Selects Unisys to Deliver Secure, Next-Generation Voicemail Solutions and Services to Support Millions of Customers in Germany

MUNICH and BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Telefónica, one of the world's largest telephone operators and mobile network providers, has expanded its successful partnership with Unisys in Europe to provide secure, next generation voicemail services to millions of Telefónica Deutschland customers in Germany. Unisys communications solutions support more than 200 million mobile subscribers around the world.

Under the terms of a mid-term contract signed in Q3 2019, Unisys will deliver enhanced voicemail capabilities, including visual voicemail, a visual interface that improves user experience by providing key message details, such as the contact details of the sender, the time and date it was recorded and the message duration. The solution will also pave the way for new capabilities for Telefónica Deutschland's customers regarding modern voicemail messaging.

"We will provide a large amount of our customers in Germany with the latest voicemail capabilities," said Heiko Hofmann, Head of Network Services at Telefónica Deutschland. "This new solution will help us to increase customer satisfaction, through the simplification of the management of voicemail services and the IT environment that supports them, as well as being able to provide additional capacity to meet peaks in voicemail demand as required."

The voicemail solution is based on Unisys' Voicemail Solutions (VMS) software and Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and Unity All flash disk arrays – as part of the companies' strategic partnership, while the whole data processing will be handled via Telefónica's infrastructure in Germany.

Jose Ramon Trave, commercial sector director for telecoms and financial services, Unisys, said, "Over the last 25 years, Unisys has developed a deep understanding of Telefónica's business and has become a trusted partner. The latest version of our platform is designed to deliver both operational and financial benefits, but also to futureproof its voicemail capabilities for Telefónica customers. In the near future, the platform will enable secure new features not only from Unisys, but from different vendors, including connection with social networks and IoT devices."

In 2019, FOCUS Money recognized Telefónica Deutschland with its Digital Champion Award for the telco sector and the F.A.Z.-Institut named the company Germany's innovation leader. In addition to innovation, Telefónica Deutschland is committed to providing exceptional customer satisfaction and it now manages more than 45 million connections – under the core brand O 2 as well as several secondary and partner brands such as Blau, AY YILDIZ, Ortel Mobile, Aldi Talk and Tchibo mobil – no other company connects more people to mobile communications in Germany.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Telefónica

Telefónica Deutschland offers telecommunications services for private and business customers, as well as innovative digital products and services in the fields of the Internet of Things and data analytics. With a total of 50.1 million customer connections (as of 30 September 2019), the company is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany. In the mobile segment alone, Telefónica Deutschland is responsible for more than 45 million connections – no other domestic network operator connects more people. By 2022, the company aims to become the "Mobile Customer & Digital Champion", meaning the preferred partner for customers in the German mobile service market that allows them mobile freedom in the digital world. Through its core brand O 2 and various secondary and partner brands, the company sells postpaid and prepaid mobile telecommunications products including innovative mobile data services. The basis for this is a mobile service network based on a high-performance GSM, UMTS and LTE infrastructure. Telefónica Deutschland also provides telephony and high-speed internet products, such as VDSL, in the fixed network field. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX) since 2012. In the 2018 financial year, the company generated revenue of EUR 7.3 billion with almost 9,000 employees. The company is majority owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., headquartered in Madrid. With operations in 14 countries and a customer base of base of approximately 350 million connections, the group is one of the world's biggest telecommunications providers.

RELEASE NO.: 0211/9746

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation