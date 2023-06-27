Telefónica Germany migrates its MYCOM OSI Service Assurance deployment into the cloud to support rapid 5G rollout and network densification

Offers the benefits of agility and cloud economics through Service Assurance SaaS capabilities

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI , a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that it has been selected by Telefónica Germany to migrate its MYCOM OSI on-premise deployment into the cloud. This will support Telefónica Germany's rapid 5G rollout, network densification and revenue stream expansion into enterprise services.

The MYCOM OSI offering operated on Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a building block of data-driven decision making. This is used to deliver predictive assurance and predicted resource usage, optimizing service reliability and performance. MYCOM OSI's pre-defined solutions also aim to optimize network configuration and planning for Telefónica Germany.

"We always want to use state-of-the-art services to provide our customers with an excellent network and service experience. MYCOM OSI's offering supports our 5G roll out, network service quality and, as part of this initiative, pursues a more data-driven approach to network investment," said Eva Ulicevic, Director of Architecture, Strategy and Analytics at Telefónica Germany.

"We are delighted to offer the benefits of agility and cloud economics through our Service Assurance SaaS capabilities at Telefónica Germany," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI. "As a leader rolling out 5G services, Telefónica Germany's decision to select our solutions proves that we are aligned with Telefónica's technological priorities, including the OSS modernization. Our market-leading Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) suite, combined with the agility, flexibility and reliability of our SaaS offering, is today an essential component of telco digital transformation, as new 5G mobile networks and enterprise services are rolled out."

"Telecommunication companies are modernizing their OSS/BSS platforms leveraging SaaS offerings to optimize every aspect of the customer experience and create new revenue streams with 5G-era solutions," said Antonello Arpino, Head of AWS Telco IBU Operations Simplified GTM Solutions. "We are delighted to work with MYCOM OSI and help Telefónica Germany to modernize its service assurance platform, provided by MYCOM OSI as a service and powered by AWS, supporting their advanced 5G services."

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at [email protected] .

CONTACT:

Sandeep Raina

+447825683279

Jack Toye

+447719 820492

SOURCE MYCOM OSI