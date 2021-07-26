Telefónica Tech and C2RO join forces to offer a new AI video analytics solution that transforms the physical world into actionable data

This solution allows existing surveillance cameras to be reused without the use of personal biometric data. All data is delivered anonymised and then processed and encrypted removing any personally identifiable information, ensuring compliance with the world's most stringent privacy regulations such as GDPR. C2RO PERCEIVE™ offers the first 360-degree approach in the field of visitor traffic with the highest level of accuracy.

The C2RO PERCEIVE™ solution joins the Smart Steps platform, designed and patented by Telefónica Tech, achieving a unique space analysis value proposition in the market. Smart Steps combines anonymous and aggregated mobile customer data with other behavioural data to generate useful and reliable information, facilitating decision making in order to optimise spaces by improving efficiency and reducing costs. In this way, it offers a global analytics that allows to know the potential and profile of customers or visitors to the area (gender, age, socio-economic level, etc.), how many visit each space and how they behave within it.

According to Gonzalo Martín Villa, CEO of IoT & Big Data at Telefónica Tech, "Our alliance with C2RO reinforces our desire to continue using the capacity of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence to achieve better efficiency in the decision making of companies to boost their recovery and growth. At Telefónica Tech we continue to expand our products to have all the necessary solutions to help customers safely accelerate digital transformation in their spaces."

"We are very proud to be the official AI Video Analytics Technology provider of Telefonica Tech providing innovative Video Analytics capability to their IoT and Big Data portfolio and always prioritising consumer data protection," says Riccardo Badalone, CEO at C2RO. "Our strategic partnership with Telefónica Tech has significantly accelerated the deployment of C2RO PERCEIVE™ in a wide range of Tier-1 enterprise market segments worldwide," adds.

The complementarity of both solutions, C2RO PERCEIVE™ and Smart Steps, allows Telefónica Tech to obtain anonymous demographic information based on AI algorithms so that organisations can get to know their customers and visitors better, so that they can offer a more personalised experience; as well as to analyse the flow and movement of people in a space (dwell times, routes, measurement of queues... even with demographic segmentation) and achieve conversion ratios for points of interest or areas. Added to this is the ability to monitor occupancy and evaluate the efficient use of space and understand how visitors or customers interact with the different services or even know if a certain product has been looked at or touched.

About Telefónica Tech

Telefónica Tech is the leading company in digital transformation. The company offers a wide range of services and integrated technological solutions in Cybersecurity, Cloud, IoT, Big Data and Blockchain. For more information, please visit: https://tech.telefonica.com/

About C2RO

C2RO™ is a leading provider of cutting-edge privacy-aware AI video analytics enterprise software for physical spaces using proprietary edge-cloud AI and computer vision technologies. The C2RO™ biometric-free solutions are built for scale and reuse existing surveillance cameras while being compliant with the most restrictive data privacy regulations in the world such as GDPR.

C2RO PERCEIVE™ is enabling data-driven decision-making, optimization of operations, and transformation of physical facilities into safe, engaging, and immersive environments for visitors.

C2RO™ was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, a global hub for Artificial Intelligence. C2RO™ was listed as the 2020s most pioneering AI video-analytics solution by Corporate Vision and one of the most trusted retail technology providers in the world by CIO Techie magazine. https://www.c2ro.com/

