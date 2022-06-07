Telefónica Tech Joins Forces with Netskope to Bring Cloud Security Solutions to the Corporate Environment

Agreement allows Telefónica Tech to integrate Netskope's services into its Security Edge services portfolio

Services will be managed from Telefónica Tech operation centers and marketed in the European Union, United Kingdom , Latin America and the USA .

Netskope Security Cloud is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant 2022 for Security Service Edge (SSE).

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MADRID, N.M, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefónica Tech, Telefónica's digital business unit, and Netskope, the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and zero trust, today announced an agreement for the commercialization by Telefonica Tech of Netskope's complete portfolio of products and services in the European Union, United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States.

The alliance aims to support public sector organizations, as well as large and mid-sized businesses, in their digital transformation processes. Netskope's security capabilities will be integrated into Telefónica Tech's Security Edge service, which offers end-to-end security and management, delivered from Telefónica Tech's global network of operations centers (SOCs), supported by experts with the highest certifications in Netskope technologies.

The incorporation of Netskope into Telefónica Tech's Security Edge service will enable Telefónica Tech to offer customers a more complete offering to secure the cloud and the workplace of the future. The Netskope Security Cloud places security within the cloud and so is able to secure enterprise data wherever it ventures; in the cloud, on the web; supporting workers on any device, and in any location; using both corporate and unsanctioned applications. Combining SD-WAN with Security Edge services enables Telefónica Tech customers to benefit from a simple and fast converged SASE service.

"This agreement perfectly fits into Telefónica Tech's strategy of consolidating cloud environments and cybersecurity," said Francisco Ginel, Global Service Integrators Channel Director for Southern Europe at Netskope. "Netskope is leading the market in innovations around a Security Services Edge, and our Security Cloud delivers security services meant to protect users, applications, and data wherever they are. Our security portfolio acquires an extraordinary value when combined with the experience, management and operation capabilities of a partner such as Telefónica Tech."

"This alliance will help establish Telefónica Tech as a leader in SSE solutions and managed services in its markets. Netskope's vision of Zero Trust application access control and data protection provides customers with advanced protection that natively adapts to new digital work models and the consumption of corporate applications in hybrid environments," said Alberto Sempere, Director of Cybersecurity Products & Technology at Telefónica Tech.

Netskope and Telefónica Tech are leaders in SSE and as MSP respectively, according to Gartner and IDC.

Netskope was recently recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) . For Netskope, this recognition reflects its rapid growth and adoption by customers worldwide, its strategic technology vision and its ability to execute SSE; the most important security change of the decade. In addition, its global infrastructure - Netskope's NewEdge - is the most modern and reliable in the industry. Telefónica's networks connect directly to NewEdge, allowing it to increase the security of the services it offers to customers, while simultaneously improving user experience.

Telefónica Tech offers customers advice, implementation and support towards the SASE paradigm that sets it apart in the market, thanks to its capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud networking, management of the workplace of the future and cloud-native services. Telefónica Tech is an intelligent Managed Security Service Provider (iMSSP) and is recognized by leading analysts, such as Gartner and Forrester, as a leader in cybersecurity, highlighting the knowledge and global managed services provided by its experts from the SOCs, as well as the differentiated digital security proposal provided by its experience as a critical communications operator. In addition, IDC MarketScape recently recognized Telefónica Tech as a "Leader" in managed security services in Europe .

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. The Netskope Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform is fast, easy to use, and secures people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. To learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com .

About Telefónica Tech

Telefónica Tech is the leading company in digital transformation. The company has a wide range of services and integrated technological solutions for Cyber Security, Cloud, IoT, Big Data, and Blockchain. For more information, please visit: https://telefonicatech.com/ .

