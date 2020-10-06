Telefónica's ElevenPaths enhances its global IoT security capabilities with Subex

- This collaboration provisions the offering of IoT Threat Detection, an incident monitoring and response service for IoT environments.

- This solution has the capability of learning and modelling the legitimate behaviour of IoT devices through traffic analysis and the implementation of Machine Learning techniques to detect anomalies and potential cybersecurity incidents.

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElevenPaths, Telefónica's Cybersecurity Company, takes a further step in protecting IoT and converged environments with the signature of a global partnership agreement with Subex aimed at offering the IoT Threats Detection service worldwide. This monitoring and incident response service will leverage Machine Learning and specific IoT/OT threat intelligence techniques to profile the behaviour of IoT devices and associated networks, thereby making it possible to detect and respond to anomalies or cyberattacks that may affect the different end-to-end elements in IoT (devices, communication network, or service platforms).

The service is fed by a global network of honeypots ("decoy" system designed to be the target of an attack to detect it and obtaining more information) specialised in IoT/OT. This network is distributed throughout the world in over 60 locations and covers more than 500 different system architectures, processing on average 10 million sophisticated cyberattacks every day.

Telefónica's extensive experience in network management enables the access to traffic information that will be analysed later using Subex's capabilities. Moreover, customers can receive all benefits of a managed service through the Telefónica operations expertise, relaying on the ElevenPaths' SOC (Security Operations Centre), that has locations in eleven centres on the planet and is supported by experts specially trained in this technology.

IoT Threat Detection addresses several pressing IoT challenges:

Increased discoverability and visibility of the IoT devices that are part of the infrastructure as well as the organisations' services, to gain an understanding of their legitimate behaviour.

Holistic protection of organizations, where IoT devices must be seen as an increasingly significant part of the whole infrastructure to be protected. Most of the time, these elements may be the weakest link due to their dispersion, their physical accessibility, and the inexistence or deficiency of security controls.

The need to have solutions capable of escalating to the dimensions required by IoT infrastructures, as well as having sources and mechanisms to generate specific cyberintelligence in this field that guarantees the effectiveness and reliability of the detection systems.

Among the many benefits of this service, being an agentless solution, releases from the need to install software on the IoT devices. Given the IoT intrinsic dimension and the limited resources associated with many of these devices, this factor constitutes a great advantage. Also, as the analysis is performed over a copy of the traffic, the solution does not impact the original traffic of the IoT service or its SLAs at any time.

"The vast majority of our customers from almost any sector we focus on have launched − or will launch in the short term − projects and initiatives where IoT technologies are the key. While the possibilities in terms of new services and efficiency improvements are huge, they also mean greater exposure to security risks that need to be properly managed. This agreement with Subex allows us to provide a best-in-class monitoring and incident response service for IoT environments," said Alberto Sempere, Product and Go-To-Market Director at ElevenPaths.

"Our partnership with ElevenPaths is built around affording businesses a new class of enterprise security that spans environments, devices, cybersecurity strategies, and regional and global threats to deliver true cyber-resilience that is deep, robust and sustainable. We are excited by the possibilities that this alliance brings forth specifically in areas such as jointly equipping businesses to deal with the existing and emerging cyber threats with a high level of confidence and assurance," said Kiran Zachariah, VP, Digital Security at Subex.

About ElevenPaths

At ElevenPaths, Telefónica's Cybersecurity Company, we believe in the idea of challenging the current state of security, an attribute that must always be present in technology. We are always redefining the relationship between security and people, with the aim of creating innovative security products which can transform the concept of security, thus keeping us one step ahead of attackers, who are increasingly present in our digital life.

We combine the freshness and energy of a start-up with the power, experience, and robustness of Telefónica to provide solutions that enable prevention, detection, and response against everyday threats in our digital world.

We build strategic alliances to provide a strengthened security to our clients. Moreover, we work jointly with organizations and entities such as the European Commission, Cyber Threat Alliance, Cloud Security Alliance, ECSO, EuroPol, Incibe, and the Organization of American States (OAS).

More information:

elevenpaths.com

@ElevenPaths

blog.elevenpaths.com

About Subex

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.

Founded in 1994, Subex has spent over 25 years in helping global Communications Service Providers maximize their revenues and profitability. With a legacy of having served the market through its world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-round Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers. Focusing on privacy, security, risk mitigation, predictability, and confidence in data, Subex helps businesses embrace the disruptive changes in the business landscape and succeed with Digital Trust.

Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Network Analytics, and Partner Management, and complements them through its digital solutions such as IoT Security and Insights. Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services. Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.

