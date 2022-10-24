Telegraph Hill Partners Appoints Raymond Falci as Venture Partner

Former Healthcare Research Analyst and Investment Banker Expands Firm's Operational Depth and Sector Expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telegraph Hill Partners (THP), a leading venture capital and growth equity firm dedicated exclusively to life science and healthcare investing, today announced the addition of Raymond Falci to its investment team as a Venture Partner.

Mr. Falci has over 25 years of experience researching and advising companies in healthcare. Beginning his career as a Wall Street equity research analyst, Mr. Falci was named to Institutional Investor's All-Star Team for five consecutive years. His coverage included healthcare information technology and other sectors within healthcare and pharmaceutical services. Mr. Falci then spent 12 years as a healthcare investment banker at Cain Brothers where he co-led the firm's corporate finance team and advised companies in healthcare IT and a wide range of healthcare services. Mr. Falci received a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Cooper Union, a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Columbia University and an MBA from The Wharton School.

"We have valued Ray's perspectives over the 15 years we have known him and are delighted to have him join our team. During the course of his career, Ray has worked with hundreds of innovative growth companies and has added value to several of our own. The breadth of his knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we deploy our new fund. Ray's expertise in capital markets and strategic planning will be a tremendous benefit to our portfolio companies" said Matt Mackowski, Chairman of THP.

Mr. Falci will be located in New York, focused on sourcing new investment opportunities and supporting the growth plans of existing THP portfolio companies. In addition to his role with THP, Mr. Falci will continue to serve on the board of VNS Health as well as teach his digital health class at Columbia Business School.

About Telegraph Hill Partners

Telegraph Hill Partners, founded in 2001 and based in San Francisco, CA, invests in commercial stage life science, medical technology and healthcare companies. THP manages $1.4B across five funds and closed on THP V with capital commitments of $525M in June 2022. Further information may be found at www.telegraphhillpartners.com

SOURCE Telegraph Hill Partners