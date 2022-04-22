Telehandler Market: 5.52% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, and Regional Analysis, 2022-2026

Total Pages: 145

10+ – Including AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Haulotte Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl, Manitou BF SA, Merlo Spa, Oshkosh Corp., Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC, SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, and Xtreme Manufacturing among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others)

Application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others) Geographies: APAC ( China , Japan , and India ), North America (US), Europe ( Germany ), South America , and Middle East and Africa

Vendor Insights-

The telehandler market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Caterpillar Inc.- The company offers telehandler that includes TELEHANDLERS TH408D Ag Handler , TELEHANDLERS TH357D Ag Handler which is used for construction sites, allowing you to reach out and over obstacles, and are also commonly used in repair and maintenance. The construction industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry, and building construction.

Regional Market Outlook

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the telehandler market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects such as transportation and energy in countries China, India, and Japan will facilitate the telehandler market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Telehandler Market Driver:

Increasing need for bulk material handling in agriculture and livestock farming:

For instance, the average size of a farm in the US had reached 444.79 acres (ac) in 2020 from 427.49 ac in 2010. Hence, an average cereal farm in the US handled 10,185.36 lbs. more cereal in 2020 than compared to 2010. In view of this, the need to handle livestock feed such as forage and fodder is increasing. Meanwhile, telehandlers are preferred over traditional tractor loaders and wheeled loaders in agriculture applications as they have extendable arms or booms, which enable the loading of high-sided trucks and trailers. They also have several attachments such as buckets and side shift carriages to handle cereals or stacks of hay. Hence, the demand for telehandlers for agricultural applications will increase, especially in developed countries. Such increasing demand will drive the telehandler market growth during the forecast period.

Telehandler Market Trend:

Use of telehandlers for solid waste management and in recycling plants:

The use of compact telehandlers in solid waste management is increasing due to their maneuverability in constrained spaces. Their ability to lift loads at considerable elevations allows them to load dumpers easily. Their extendable telescopic booms also make it possible to unload waste containers. The availability of attachments such as buckets and waste clamps improves their versatility and makes them suitable for use across the value chain of solid waste management. Moreover, some vendors have launched telehandlers that are designed for solid waste management. Thus, the rapid growth of the global solid waste management market is expected to encourage the other vendors to follow the trend during the forecast period.

Telehandler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Haulotte Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl, Manitou BF SA, Merlo Spa, Oshkosh Corp., Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC, SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, and Xtreme Manufacturing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Caterpillar Inc.

10.4 CLAAS Group

10.5 Dieci Srl

10.6 Doosan Corp.

10.7 Haulotte Group

10.8 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

10.9 Komatsu Ltd.

10.10 Liebherr International AG

10.11 Manitou BF SA

10.12 Oshkosh Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

