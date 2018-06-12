TeleHealth Combined with Nurse Triage Services Helps Healthcare Providers Address Nurse Shortages with Mobile Based Interactive Patient Engagement System

CHICAGO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellaTriage, the leading Nurse Triage and telehealth provider in the U.S., announced the launch of IntellaCare, a step forward in the evolving telehealth experience for providers wanting to offer a mobile telehealth program to their patients without sacrificing the human touch of live nurses and doctors to triage patients accordingly.



"Telehealth is expanding rapidly due to patient/provider adoption. As a result, there's an increased sense of urgency to integrate into provider workflows and EMR/EHRs," said Suzi Meschbach, COO at IntellaTriage. "As telehealth evolves from a simple consumer application to an integrated platform where clinical services must be required in the form of RN triage and physician care, providers are seeking solutions that improve care while doing what's best for the patient with a complete telehealth platform."



IntellaCare uses a combination of RN triage and fact-based protocol decision engine to streamline clinical workflows to improve the patient experience while incorporating IntellaTriage's nationwide network of licensed RNs to serve as final gatekeepers of care to ensure patients are provided the best course of care possible. This is a combination of services and technology that no other company can provide.



IntellaCare also integrates with provider's electronic medical records and is designed to make patient care more efficient by making patient medical records available to both patients and care givers in a HIPAA secure environment. With IntellaCare, patients are guided through their care with intelligent, customized protocols and are ultimately given the option to speak to a live nurse or doctor through HIPAA secure text messaging, video visits or phone call. IntellaCare will generate full SOAP notes and activity reports for clinical staff to review and assess when a patient's care is transferred to other providers.



"IntellaCare allows nurses and doctors to better manage their patient population with less resources," said Meschbach. "and becomes an integral part of a provider's workflow incorporating live nurses or doctors who are monitoring and ready to respond to patients, using technology that today's patients demand."



IntellaCare Features Include: