Telehealth Company CertaPet Teams Up With Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe to Discuss the Benefits of Emotional Support Animals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth company CertaPet was featured on the Nov. 25, 2019, Becca Tilley episode of Off the Vine, the wildly successful podcast from Bachelor alum, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In the 60 second spot, Kaitlyn discusses her Emotional Support Animal - her dog, Ramen.

"...My dog, Ramen...is the only one that keeps me calm when I experience being close to a panic attack and when I feel that pain and heat in my chest. That's what emotional support animals do."

When Kaitlyn's assistant Madison expressed her own need for an Emotional Support Animal, Kaitlyn recommended CertaPet. CertaPet connects users with a licensed therapist who provides a mental health evaluation and issues a clinical treatment plan. Those that are determined to have a need for an Emotional Support Animal may receive their ESA letter in just 48 hours.

"It was especially important to Madison to have her ESA letter before the holidays, since she has a lot of traveling and family time planned. With an ESA letter from her CertaPet therapist, Madison can keep Eleanor right on her lap to help with her anxiety during the actual flight."

Off the Vine airs weekly on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts. For additional information on CertaPet or Emotional Support Animals, please visit our website.

CertaPet.com is a revolutionary online telehealth platform that improves access to mental health care in the US with a focus on providing clinical services to individuals who are seeking animal assisted interventions as part of their treatment planning.

