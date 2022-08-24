Telehealth Market Exceed valuation of USD 230.33 Billion with a Potential Growth rate of 35.18% by 202, Market Analysed by Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Telehealth Market" the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. Telehealth Market research report is designed with a nice combination of industry insight, smart solutions, practical solutions, and newest technology to give better user experience. Under market segmentation, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. To execute this market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Businesses can surely foresee reduced risk and failure with the Telehealth Market report.

Telehealth market is expected to gain market growth at a potential rate of 35.18% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2029 and would reach an estimated value of 230.33 billion by the end of the forecast period. Increased penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other similar devices, rising technological advancements in internet connectivity to provide uninterrupted healthcare services, and rising prevalence of chronic and other infectious diseases are the major factors driving the telehealth market's growth.

The number of internet applications in healthcare has grown exponentially in recent years. The internet has connected all points in healthcare administration/services, resulting in the creation of a separate network for healthcare known as the Internet of Things (IoT). Healthcare professionals can deliver health information to consumers more conveniently, in less time, and at a lower cost with the help of the internet.

Telehealth allows caregivers and nurses to maintain a consistent connection while also providing suppliers with real-time patient health information. Telehealth facilities use technology to provide long-distance health education to improve customer outcomes.

Opportunities:-

The rise in the prevalence of lifestyle disorders, the integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices, technological innovations, and favourable government initiatives are the major factors driving the growth of the telehealth market. Furthermore, the affordability of smartphones and the increased adoption of telehealth among medical professionals drive the growth of the mobile health market.

Some of the major players operating in the Telehealth market are

Teladoc Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens ( Germany )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) IBM (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.),

Medtronic ( Ireland )

) Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Tunstall Group ( United Kingdom )

) American Well (U.S.)

CareCloud, Inc. (U.S.)

eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

AMD Global Telemedicine (U.S.)

Recent Developments

Philips acquired BioTelemetry Inc ., a leading provider of remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring services in the United States , in February 2021 .

., a leading provider of remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring services in , in . The Dedalus Group announced an agreement to acquire DXC Technology's healthcare software solutions division in May 2020 .

Telehealth Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the adoption of health apps

Increased adoption of connected devices and telehealth apps for the management of chronic and infectious diseases is propelling market growth forward. One of the major factors driving the growth of the telehealth market is the advancement of advanced mobile solutions.

Increasing patient-centric emphasis and healthcare delivery

Increased emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery, combined with a focus on cost containment in the healthcare sector, will create even more lucrative market growth opportunities.

Telehealth Market Scope:-

Component

Services

Software

Hardware

Mode of delivery

Web-based delivery mode

Cloud-based delivery mode

On-premises delivery mode

End users

Providers

Payers

Patients

Other end users

Telehealth Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The telehealth market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, mode of delivery, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the telehealth market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the telehealth market due to increased healthcare awareness. Furthermore, the region's telehealth market will grow due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific telehealth market is expected to grow significantly due to an increase in the need for healthcare assistance, particularly in rural areas. Furthermore, the region's telehealth market is expected to grow in the coming years as a result of technological advancements and innovation in the telecommunications sector.

Key Points of The Report:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where a product overview and key content on the product and application segments of the global telehealth market are provided.

Market Forecast: Here the report provides a full forecast for the global telehealth market by product, application, and region. It also provides global sales and revenue forecasts for all years in the forecast period.

Competition by Company: Here we analyze the competition of the global telehealth market, by company price, revenue, sales and market share, market share, competitive landscape, and latest trends, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and market share of top companies.

Research Results and Conclusion: One of the last sections of the report where analyst findings and findings are provided.

Table Of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by product

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

