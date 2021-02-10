Telehealth Market in India - Rise of Virtual Visits Transforming the Market
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rise of Virtual Visits Transforming the Telehealth Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides critical insights into the Indian Telehealth market, highlighting the growth opportunities, market revenue segmentation, and technology trends influencing its growth. The Telehealth market covered in this study includes three major segments-virtual visits, mHealth, and remote patient monitoring (RPM). The forecast for India's Telehealth market until 2024 reveals interesting Mega Trends and paradigm shifts that are set to take place in its healthcare delivery market.
The study also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to tap into. As the world's fifth-largest economy, India's demographic and economic strengths are expected to drive its future growth to become one of the top three global economies over the next 10 to 15 years. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a tipping point for India's Telehealth market, with multifold growth in the volume of Telehealth requests received by leading market participants.
Growing smartphone and internet penetration in rural areas, greater public awareness about the availability of virtual visits as an alternative to physical consultations, and access to affordable home monitoring devices are key aspects driving the adoption of Telehealth products and services in the country. With 62% of India's total disease burden attributed to chronic diseases, RPM and mHealth segments have immense potential to act as alternative healthcare delivery channels in the country.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- India Telehealth Market Size and Forecast Snapshot
- Key Findings - India Telehealth Market Opportunity Size
- Methodology
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives 8T on the Indian Telehealth Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth Market
- Telehealth Market Scope of Analysis
- Telehealth Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for the Telehealth Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Telehealth Market
- Growth Drivers for the Telehealth Market
- Growth Restraints for the Telehealth Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Telehealth Market
- Revenue Forecast, Telehealth Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion, Telehealth Market
- Revenue Forecast by Segment, Telehealth Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Telehealth Market
- Forecast Analysis and Pricing Trends, Telehealth Market
- Competitive Environment, Telehealth Market
- Revenue Share, Telehealth Market
- Adoption and Penetration, Telehealth Market
- Regulatory Environment, Telehealth Market
- Notable Mergers & Acquisitions, Telehealth Market
- Funding Activity, Telehealth Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Virtual Visits Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Virtual Visits Market
- Growth Drivers for Virtual Visits Market
- Growth Restraints for Virtual Visits Market
- Benefits and Challenges, Virtual Visits Market
- Revenue Forecast, Virtual Visits Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion, Virtual Visits Market
- Segment Overview - Virtual Visits
- Specialty and Age-Wise Trends - Virtual Visits Market
- Age-Wise Trends - Virtual Visits Market
- Business Models - Virtual Visits Market
- Market Landscape - Virtual Visits Market
- Key Companies to Watch - Practo
- Key Companies to Watch - MFine
- Key Companies to Watch - MediBuddy-DocsApp
- Key Companies to Watch - Lybrate
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Remote Patient Monitoring Market
- Growth Drivers for Remote Patient Monitoring Market
- Growth Restraints for Remote Patient Monitoring Market
- Benefits and Challenges - Remote Patient Monitoring Market
- Revenue Forecast, Remote Patient Monitoring Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion, Remote Patient Monitoring Market
- Segment Overview - Remote Patient Monitoring
- Business Models - Remote Patient Monitoring Market
- Market Landscape - Remote Patient Monitoring Market
- Key Companies to Watch - Biocalculus
- Key Companies to Watch - Neurosynaptic Communication
- Key Companies to Watch - iNICU
- Key Companies to Watch - Welcare Health System
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, mHealth Market
- Key Growth Metrics for mHealth Market
- Growth Drivers for mHealth Market
- Growth Restraints for mHealth Market
- Benefits and Challenges - mHealth Market
- Revenue Forecast, mHealth Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion, mHealth Market
- Segment Overview - mHealth
- Market Landscape - mHealth Market
- Business Models - mHealth Market
- Key Companies to Watch - MedCords
- Key Companies to Watch - BeatO
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Telehealth Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Virtual Visits Aggregators
- Growth Opportunity 2: Centralized Tele-ICU Model
- Market Landscape - Tele-ICU
- Growth Opportunity 3: Interoperable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
- Growth Opportunity 4: Integrated mHealth Apps and Wearables
- Growth Opportunity 5: Teleradiology
- Market Landscape - Teleradiology
- Growth Opportunity 6: Telepsychiatry
8. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- BeatO
- Biocalculus
- iNICU
- Lybrate
- MedCords
- MediBuddy-DocsApp
- MFine
- Neurosynaptic Communication
- Practo
- Welcare Health System
