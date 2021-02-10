Telehealth Market in India - Rise of Virtual Visits Transforming the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rise of Virtual Visits Transforming the Telehealth Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides critical insights into the Indian Telehealth market, highlighting the growth opportunities, market revenue segmentation, and technology trends influencing its growth. The Telehealth market covered in this study includes three major segments-virtual visits, mHealth, and remote patient monitoring (RPM). The forecast for India's Telehealth market until 2024 reveals interesting Mega Trends and paradigm shifts that are set to take place in its healthcare delivery market.

The study also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to tap into. As the world's fifth-largest economy, India's demographic and economic strengths are expected to drive its future growth to become one of the top three global economies over the next 10 to 15 years. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a tipping point for India's Telehealth market, with multifold growth in the volume of Telehealth requests received by leading market participants.

Growing smartphone and internet penetration in rural areas, greater public awareness about the availability of virtual visits as an alternative to physical consultations, and access to affordable home monitoring devices are key aspects driving the adoption of Telehealth products and services in the country. With 62% of India's total disease burden attributed to chronic diseases, RPM and mHealth segments have immense potential to act as alternative healthcare delivery channels in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

India Telehealth Market Size and Forecast Snapshot

Key Findings - India Telehealth Market Opportunity Size

Methodology

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives 8T on the Indian Telehealth Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth Market

Telehealth Market Scope of Analysis

Telehealth Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for the Telehealth Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Telehealth Market

Growth Drivers for the Telehealth Market

Growth Restraints for the Telehealth Market

Forecast Assumptions, Telehealth Market

Revenue Forecast, Telehealth Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion, Telehealth Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Telehealth Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Telehealth Market

Forecast Analysis and Pricing Trends, Telehealth Market

Competitive Environment, Telehealth Market

Revenue Share, Telehealth Market

Adoption and Penetration, Telehealth Market

Regulatory Environment, Telehealth Market

Notable Mergers & Acquisitions, Telehealth Market

Funding Activity, Telehealth Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Virtual Visits Market

Key Growth Metrics for Virtual Visits Market

Growth Drivers for Virtual Visits Market

Growth Restraints for Virtual Visits Market

Benefits and Challenges, Virtual Visits Market

Revenue Forecast, Virtual Visits Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion, Virtual Visits Market

Segment Overview - Virtual Visits

Specialty and Age-Wise Trends - Virtual Visits Market

Age-Wise Trends - Virtual Visits Market

Business Models - Virtual Visits Market

Market Landscape - Virtual Visits Market

Key Companies to Watch - Practo

Key Companies to Watch - MFine

Key Companies to Watch - MediBuddy-DocsApp

Key Companies to Watch - Lybrate

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market

Key Growth Metrics for Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Growth Drivers for Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Growth Restraints for Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Benefits and Challenges - Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Revenue Forecast, Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion, Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Segment Overview - Remote Patient Monitoring

Business Models - Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Market Landscape - Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Key Companies to Watch - Biocalculus

Key Companies to Watch - Neurosynaptic Communication

Key Companies to Watch - iNICU

Key Companies to Watch - Welcare Health System

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, mHealth Market

Key Growth Metrics for mHealth Market

Growth Drivers for mHealth Market

Growth Restraints for mHealth Market

Benefits and Challenges - mHealth Market

Revenue Forecast, mHealth Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion, mHealth Market

Segment Overview - mHealth

Market Landscape - mHealth Market

Business Models - mHealth Market

Key Companies to Watch - MedCords

Key Companies to Watch - BeatO

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Telehealth Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Virtual Visits Aggregators

Growth Opportunity 2: Centralized Tele-ICU Model

Market Landscape - Tele-ICU

Growth Opportunity 3: Interoperable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Growth Opportunity 4: Integrated mHealth Apps and Wearables

Growth Opportunity 5: Teleradiology

Market Landscape - Teleradiology

Growth Opportunity 6: Telepsychiatry

8. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned



BeatO

Biocalculus

iNICU

Lybrate

MedCords

MediBuddy-DocsApp

MFine

Neurosynaptic Communication

Practo

Welcare Health System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz8nf3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

