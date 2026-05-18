Telehealth Market Reach US$ 1,027.3 Bn by 2032 Expands Amid Digital Healthcare Adoption and Virtual Care Innovation | Persistence Market

LONDON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the telehealth market. Telehealth solutions enable remote healthcare delivery through digital communication technologies, improving access to medical consultations, diagnostics, monitoring, and chronic disease management across hospitals, clinics, and home-care settings.

The global telehealth market is experiencing rapid growth, valued at around US$219.6 billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$1,027.3 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by increasing demand for accessible and cost-effective healthcare solutions, rising digital health adoption, and the growing integration of AI-enabled healthcare technologies. Telehealth platforms support virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, teleradiology, and mental health services, helping healthcare systems improve efficiency and patient outcomes.

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Rising Physician and Patient Acceptance Accelerates Telehealth Adoption

Growing physician and patient support continues to strengthen telehealth adoption worldwide. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on telehealth platforms to improve care accessibility, reduce operational burdens, and manage chronic conditions more efficiently. According to studies by the American Medical Association (AMA), nearly 85% of physicians are currently using telehealth, while approximately 70% report that their organizations remain committed to long-term virtual care integration. This demonstrates the increasing confidence in telehealth as a mainstream healthcare delivery model.

Patients are also showing strong preference for remote care services because of convenience, reduced travel time, and quicker access to specialists. During recent healthcare studies, nearly 79% of patients reported high satisfaction with telehealth visits, while 73% indicated they would continue using telehealth in the future. Even when in-person consultations remained available, over 40% of patients preferred virtual appointments due to flexibility and accessibility benefits.

Hospitals and healthcare systems expanded virtual consultation programs significantly, particularly for chronic disease management, mental health counseling, and post-operative follow-ups. Remote patient monitoring solutions gained strong traction among elderly populations and patients managing diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory diseases. Telehealth platforms now integrate AI-powered analytics, digital prescriptions, and real-time patient monitoring tools, enabling faster diagnoses and more personalized treatment approaches.

Expansion of Digital Infrastructure and AI-Powered Healthcare Platforms

Rapid advancements in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence technologies are another major driver of the telehealth market. Healthcare providers worldwide are investing heavily in cloud-based platforms, secure communication systems, and AI-enabled diagnostics to improve operational efficiency and patient engagement. The widespread availability of smartphones, high-speed internet, and connected medical devices has made virtual healthcare more scalable and accessible than ever before.

The global digital health ecosystem expanded considerably during 2024-2025 as hospitals adopted integrated telehealth solutions capable of supporting remote consultations, imaging reviews, and automated clinical workflows. Teleradiology emerged as one of the leading applications, accounting for over 21.3% of market revenue due to rising demand for rapid image sharing and AI-assisted diagnostics across hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Web-based telehealth platforms continue to dominate because they offer seamless integration with electronic health records, appointment scheduling systems, and digital prescription services. Healthcare providers increasingly prefer centralized platforms that simplify clinical operations while improving patient experiences. Remote monitoring tools equipped with wearable devices and predictive analytics also enable healthcare professionals to track patient health conditions continuously and intervene proactively when necessary.

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Key Highlight: Hims & Hers Health Acquisition of Eucalyptus in 2026

A major development in the telehealth market in 2026 was the announcement that Hims & Hers Health would acquire Australia-based Eucalyptus in a deal valued at up to US$1.15 billion. The acquisition is aimed at expanding Hims & Hers' international presence and strengthening its position in digital healthcare services across multiple global markets.

Eucalyptus operates digital health brands across Australia, the UK, Germany, Japan, and other regions, offering services focused on areas such as weight management and chronic care. Through this acquisition, Hims & Hers plans to broaden its access to international consumers and accelerate growth outside the United States.

The transaction reflects the increasing consolidation trend in the telehealth industry, as companies seek geographic expansion and larger patient networks through strategic acquisitions. Reuters reported that the deal would significantly enhance Hims & Hers' capabilities in international telehealth operations and diversify its healthcare offerings.

The acquisition also highlights rising investor and industry confidence in virtual healthcare platforms, particularly those focused on subscription-based digital care models. The move positions Hims & Hers to compete more aggressively in the global telehealth market while expanding access to digital-first healthcare solutions.

Segmentation Insights: Services Segment Powers the Future of Virtual Healthcare Delivery

The services segment dominates the telehealth market, accounting for nearly 59.0% market share, driven by rising demand for virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, and tele-consultation services. These offerings form the core of digital healthcare delivery by enabling direct interaction between patients and healthcare providers. Growing physician and patient acceptance continues to accelerate adoption, particularly for chronic disease management and mental health services. According to the CDC, 80.5% of U.S. office-based physicians used telemedicine in 2021, compared to just 16% in 2019. Increasing Medicare utilization, expanding reimbursement support, and the integration of AI-enabled healthcare services further strengthen the dominance of the services segment across global healthcare systems.

Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Telehealth Market

North America holds the largest share of the telehealth market, accounting for nearly 38.9% of global value, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and strong adoption of virtual healthcare solutions. The U.S. dominates regional demand due to widespread telemedicine integration across hospitals, clinics, and insurance networks. Medicare telehealth usage remains substantial, with approximately 25% of fee-for-service beneficiaries receiving at least one telehealth service in 2024.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising internet penetration, large patient populations, and strong government-backed digital healthcare initiatives. China leads regional growth with more than 1,600 registered internet hospitals integrating online consultations, prescriptions, and chronic disease management services. India is also emerging rapidly through platforms such as eSanjeevani, which has already facilitated over 120 million consultations nationwide.

Europe continues to expand steadily with strong investments in digital innovation, telemedicine pilot programs, and cross-border eHealth collaborations supported by EU healthcare initiatives. Countries such as Germany and the UK are increasing telehealth integration across national healthcare systems, particularly in teleradiology, telepsychiatry, and chronic disease management.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Teladoc Health, Amwell, Doctor On Demand, MDLIVE, and Ping An Good Doctor.

Teladoc Health continues expanding through AI-enabled remote monitoring solutions and chronic care management programs to strengthen patient engagement and improve clinical outcomes.

Amwell focuses on integrated virtual care ecosystems, partnering with hospitals and insurers to deliver scalable digital healthcare services.

Doctor On Demand emphasizes mental health and primary care services through user-friendly virtual platforms and personalized treatment approaches.

MDLIVE invests in expanding specialist consultation services and AI-assisted patient triage systems.

Ping An Good Doctor strengthens its market presence across Asia through digital ecosystem expansion, online pharmacy integration, and large-scale teleconsultation services.

Business strategies across the market increasingly emphasize AI integration, remote patient monitoring, strategic partnerships, cybersecurity enhancement, and platform interoperability to improve care quality and strengthen competitive positioning in the evolving digital healthcare landscape.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Mode of Action

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

On-Premises

By Application

Teledermatology

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Tele-ICU

Other Teleconsultation

Medical Education

Mental Health Services

By End User

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Get More Insights — Related Healthcare Services Market Reports:

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